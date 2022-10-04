Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — September 20, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

September 20, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on September 20, 2022 at 9:30 am for a board meeting. All members were present; except Don Kass. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Vice Chairman Craig Anderson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 9/20/22 meeting agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the minutes of the 9/13/22 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll issued 9/15/2022 & 9/16/2022 & claims paid 9/20/2022. Motion Carried.

City of LeMars Mayor, Rob Bixenman, was present to introduce Mark Gaul as the new City of Le Mars Community Development Director.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to open the public hearing at 10 am for the proposed designation of the Plymouth County Wind Urban plan. All votes aye of members present. Kass-absent. Motion Carried. No one was present from the public. No written comments were received. Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo to close the public hearing at 10:01 am and to have the resolution, ordinance and agreement be approved and signed on Oct. 4th 2022. All votes aye. Kass-absent. Motion Carried.

Alan Lucken, Plymouth Co. Zoning Administrator, presented the proposed Plymouth Co. Floodplain Management Ordinance.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to set 10/11/2022 at 10 am as the public hearing and reading and adoption of the Plymouth County Floodplain Management Ordinance. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:40 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Craig Anderson, Vice Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 9-20-2022

AgriVision Equipment parts 888.07

Akron Hometowner publications 410.56

Akron Lumber form lumber/rebar 191.44

Allied Oil & Supply oil 6271.50

Alpha Wireless RADIOS 506.15

Astech Surface Technologies construction project 716,438.21

Amy Augustine mileage 40.00

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 30.00

Bomgaars supplies 715.89

Jason Bring Movavi screen recorder 42.95

Erica Brodersen certified mail.. 18.10

Brothers First LLC rent assistance 300.00

Budden Plumbing Pride 1 A/C unit 2950.45

Bugman Pest & Rodent pest control 50.00

Bob Campbell rent assistance 300.00

Cherokee Co Sheriff service 39.00

Cole Papers custodial supplies 135.91

CWD food supplies 1845.08

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 264.64

Dirks Hardware Hank wrench.. 29.99

Document Depot shredding 98.00

Eakes Inc supplies 634.61

Fareway food supplies 519.66

Farrells Heating & AC heat pump 124.00

Floyd River Materials shoulder stone 881.98

Floyd Valley Hospital community health 37407.50

Frericks Repair TIRES 3547.05

Frontier phone 1429.23

G & R Controls service agreement 2205.00

Galles Enterprises rent assistance 300.00

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 5856.00

Genoa Healthcare inmate meds 313.73

Geo-Comm Corporation dispatch map upgrade 10266.00

Get Branded 360 uniforms 68.96

Gordon Flesch Company contract 216.58

Govconnection printer cartridge 174.99

Graves Construction construction project 227,842.41

H & H Dirt Work BRIDGES 25224.80

Hallett Materials GRANULAR 177,153.20

Hamilton-Smith Construction GRANULAR 1125.00

Jamie Hauser mileage 219.37

Heiman Fire Equipment fire ext. inspections 615.00

Madalyn Hewitt supplies 16.64

City of Hinton UTILITIES 114.15

Brent Hobson GROUNDS 525.00

Kara Holland transcripts 64.00

Hughe’s Excavation dirt/RBWA project 725.00

Hydraulic Sales & Service PARTS 420.01

HyVee meeting expenses 133.19

IACCVSO fall training 60.00

IAN Treasurer workshop registration 143.00

ICCS workshop registration 195.00

IMWCA work comp premium 10287.00

Interstate Battery System BATTERIES 773.25

Iowa APCO training 230.00

Iowa County Attorney’s Assoc. training registration 80.00

Iowa DNR well permit fees 150.00

Iowa Information Inc. publications 1322.36

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy schooling 750.00

Iowa NENA training registration 230.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 60.84

Jami L. Johnson depositions 142.50

Jensen Motors service 66.21

Johnson Controls fire alarm inspection 1304.78

Jim Jones postage/supplies/mileage 361.61

J-W Tank Line fuel 4022.61

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 1411.05

Kiesler Police Supply ammunition 177.45

Colleen King menu review 225.00

Klass Law Firm legal fees 122.75

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1840.00

L.A. Carlson Contracting construction project 12187.23

Lampert Lumber PIPE CULVERTS 354.43

City of Le Mars utilities 1762.60

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 199,012.42

Loughlin Law Firm attorney fees 75.00

Amy Lutgen transcripts 3.00

Mail Services tax statements 108.43

Max I Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 67.92

MCI line transfers 19.72

Menards supplies 668.55

MidAmerican Energy utilities 3379.57

Midwest Card & ID Solutions salamander system 1250.00

Midwest Honda mower parts 160.04

Midwest Wheel PARTS 1229.50

Mike’s Inc fuel 6864.36

National Pen outreach supplies 241.62

Northern Lights Foodservice food supplies 805.97

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 679.04

Shawn Olson misc. reimbursements 1298.28

One Office Solutions office supplies 174.52

City of Oyens UTILITIES 96.00

Wayne Pick CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 714.00

Plymouth County Fair Board ‘22/’23 allocation 28000.00

Ply Co Solid Waste hauling/assessment 42070.27

Ply Co Treasurer flex benefit reimb 6420.60

Premier Communications phone 2541.47

Primebank water 42.00

Quality Lawn Care lawn care 160.00

Ray’s Saw Sharpening CHAINS & CABLES 611.95

Darin Raymond Movavi reimb 63.90

Red’s Printing brochure printing 1785.00

Richards Construction construction project 13479.12

Ricks’ Septic Service RBWA service 450.00

Ritz Chiropractic SAFETY 120.00

Road Mach. & Supply PARTS 117.99

Rolling Oil oil 9820.75

Rudy’s Repair BUILDINGS 84.99

Sapp Bros. Petroleum fuel 29281.26

Sherwin Williams paint/supplies 83.20

Sioux Co Sheriff service 63.52

Rebecca Socknat cell phone allowance 60.00

Denny Spieler well closing 1000.00

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 104.73

State Medical Examiners autopsy 2029.00

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 148.00

Stellar Industries PARTS 1526.77

Talkpoint Technologies headset 89.90

The Dailey Stop fuel 272.21

The Home Depot Pro custodial supplies 25.81

The Record publications 189.00

The Wood Shop courtroom renovations 4805.57

Thomson Reuters West software subscription 1595.48

Total Motors OUTSIDE SERVICE 62.53

Transit Works SUPPLIES 1500.00

Brett Udell Trucking GRANULAR 217,209.32

Union County Electric tower 121.00

UnityPoint Clinic SAFETY 336.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 489.25

Jaycee Vander Berg cell phone allowance 90.00

Vander Werff & Associates CONSULTANT FEES 8150.00

Vanguard Appraisals reappraisal project 32075.10

Verizon cell phone services 532.96

Wagner Auto batteries 688.29

WesTel Systems Remsen trunkline 363.92

Sharese Whitesell mileage 242.50

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 80.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center juvenile shelter care 14577.50

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 6636.32

Zimco Supply supplies 591.50

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 6, 2022