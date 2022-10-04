Probate — Alice Miller

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALICE MILLER, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056704

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executors, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Alice Miller, Deceased, who died on or about September 27, 2022:

You are hereby notified that on September 27, 2022, the Last Will and Testament of Alice Miller, deceased, bearing date of May 8, 2017, and First Codicil to the Last Will and Testament of Alice Miller, dated May 24, 2019, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Vincent McDonald and Carol McDonald have been appointed executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated 9/30/2022.

Vincent McDonald, Executor of Estate

835 NE Boston Parkway #3219

Waukee, IA 50263

Carol McDonald, Executor of Estate

835 NE Boston Parkway #3219

Waukee, IA 50263

Ryan D. Beardshear, ICIS#: AT0012530

Attorney for the Executors

Metcalf & Beardshear

232 Main Street, P.O. Box 454

Moville, IA 51039

Date of second publication:

October 13, 2022

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 6, 2022

and Thursday, October 13, 2022