Kingsley, IA: Richard “Dick” Plendl, 84 of Kingsley passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at Kingsley Speciality Care. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Kingsley. Visitation will be Thursday, 4:00—7:00 p.m., with a scripture service at 7:00 p.m. at Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley.