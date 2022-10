Kingsley, IA: Shirley E. Brown passed away, Monday, October 3, 2022at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, IA. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Rohde Funeral in Kingsley. Burial will be at Kingsley Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with family present during this time at Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley.