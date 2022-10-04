Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — October 10, 2022
Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting
Woodbury Central High School Library
Moville, Iowa
7:30 p.m.
October 10, 202s2
1. Opening
a. Call to order
b. Roll call
c. Approve or amend the agenda
d. Approve minutes
e. Approve bills
2. Visitor/Community Comments
3. Reports
a. Mrs. Metcalf
b. Mr. Bormann
c. Mr. Glackin
4. Policies and Procedures:
a. Amend Board Policies
b. First Reading of Board Policies
c. Notification of Open Enrollment In
d. Notification of Open Enrollment Out
5. Buildings, Grounds and Transportation:
a. Baseball/Softball
b. Approve Change Orders
6. Personnel:
a. Accept Resignations
b. Offer Contracts/Approve Volunteer Coaches
c. Contract Adjustment
d. Sick leave transfer
7. Co-curricular: Approve Washington DC Trip
8. Board Items
a. IASB Delegate Assembly Representative
b. Set Legislative Priorities
c. Approve Modified Allowable Growth for Special Education Deficit
d. Approve Treasurer’s Report
e. Operational Sharing
f. Good of the Cause
9. Adjourn
Published in The Record
Thursday, October 6, 2022