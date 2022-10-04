Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — September 13, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 09/13/2022 – 09/13/2022

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 fuel bookmobile 72.31

Action Target 99051 Arms and Ammo 391.39

Agriland FS Inc. 98943 LP for Hornick Library 414.83

Ahlers & Cooney PC 500530 4751 – Jail project 1,045.50

Amazon Capital Serv 500176 Phone case-D Heissel 40.97

American Brothers In Arms 105375 Arms and Ammo 1,497.55

Anderson Bros. Print 211137 Pat’s Mailing 2,211.42

Anthon City Of 125351 Anthon Little Courthouse 139.47

Arnold Motor Supply 202826 Vehicle Maint 72.21

AT&T Mobility Telephone 41.27

Barry Motor Co. 19400 Vehicle Repair #601 731.35

Bauer Built Inc. Tire Bid 4,044.15

Beeson, Gary 104306 Anthon Little Courthouse 100.00

Bomgaars 27646 Batteries, Shop Supplies 162.23

Brouillette, Robert 33343 Mileage Reimbursement 21.38

C W Suter & Son Inc 86382 9101 – Heated sidewalk 4,495.00

Central IA Distributing 44891 Janitorial Supplies 62.00

Century Business Products 45076 Maintenance Contracts 119.40

Centurylink 103380 Shop Telephone 100.55

Certified Testing Services 500526 4751 – Jail project 7,071.66

Chesterman CO. Water 673.35

CHN Garbage Service Garbage for Moville, Correctionville, Danbury 494.40

Cincinnati Insurance 103860 Liability 1,545.00

Clark, Pamela 103902 Mileage Reimbursement 27.50

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 2,080.83

Correctionville Bldg Center 61849 Parts #929 66.07

D.A. Davidson & Co. 500936 FY21 Filing Gen Obligation 2,000.00

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 1,709.52

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 Janitorial Supplies 492.00

Echo Group 101509 9101 – Shop supplies 158.98

Electronic Engineer 75647 Radio and Related 216.65

FiberComm 99390 Phone.. 4,418.97

Finish Line Fuels 500727 Gas and Vehicle 35,660.03

Fisher, James 102931 Chair Training 34.00

Fisher, Janelle 104992 Chair Training 61.50

Freese, Debra S 103836 Chair Training 38.25

Frontier Communicat 291028 phone/internet Pierson library 133.45

Gill Hauling Inc 100935 Garbage service-AU22/Brown’s 1,262.00

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 9102 – Garbage service 1,626.98

Goldberg Group Arch 500415 4751 – Jail project 36,484.36

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Copies 315.96

Graham Tire Co. (SC) 95956 Tire Bid 37,109.72

Groves Emergency Lighting 500263 Vehicle 1,828.27

Hair, Daniel 500524 Mileage Reimbursement 35.00

Home Depot Pro 105875 9101 – Supplies for catching bats.. 86.44

Hornick City of 112900 Water.. 75.64

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 2,748.94

Iowa Municipalities Installment 3-Work Comp 36,830.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts & Labor #506 2,111.34

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 1,602.30

Jebro Inc AMZ Materials 433.78

Jessen Automotive 105818 Brake booster-’06 Ford 340.95

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnstone Supply (Sioux Falls) 105825 9103 – Filters 693.36

Joines, Susan 103087 Chair Training 40.38

Joy Auto Supply Inc 127342 Parts #42 487.19

Kars Detail Center 500180 Vehicle Maint 150.00

Kay, Alvin V Chair Training 40.88

Klemme Construction 500935 Coat chip concrete floor 4,140.00

LG Everist Inc 281374 AMZ Materials 292.81

Language Link Interpreting 43.23

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 100.00

Lessman Electric Supply 142301 910X – Emergency / exit 370.00

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816) phone/internet Danbury library 71.04

Lyman, Kelly Chair Training 43.88

M & M Copy Quick Inc. 147040 DOOR HANGERS 130.00

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Contract 1,643.67

Menards 199721 Deck cleaner, resealant & brushes 232.19

Mid American Energy 159813 9102 – Electric/natural gas 19,395.91

Mid Step Services Janitorial 60.00

Midwest Alarm Co Inc 102416 9101 – Alarm monitoring 140.00

Midwest Alarm Company 103589 Maintenance Contracts 32.50

Mikes Repair 161687 Maintenance; Motor Vehicle 655.95

Motorola Solutions 103202 6 consolettes 29,382.00

Moville City of 167600 Library water, garbage 54.50

Moville Record 167400 Magazines & Books 33.00

Murphy Tractor Filters 469.80

Nelson, Jo Chair Training 42.75

Novelty Machine & Supply 175801 9103 – Belts 124.00

One Office Solution 104853 keyboard tray 1,499.44

Penworthy Company, The 184545 books 342.52

Pestbusters Inc 500040 Pest control service-AU22/DPNC 100.00

Petersen Oil Co 100875 Diesel – 412 gals/Little Sioux 6,508.11

Peterson, Jana 299169 DPNC gift shop inventory 120.00

Pierson City of 1571 Water 48.52

Pitney Bowes Bank 500888 Postage – BOS 246.44

Plumbing & Heating 189296 9101 – Plumbing supplies 967.55

Port Neal Welding Co 386 Log splitter repair 906.57

Priestley***, Dan 105695 Mileage Reimbursement 44.38

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Office Supplies Window..1,025.00

Reimert, Joanne 500129 Chair Training 80.25

Road Machinery & Supplies 978 Batteries #417 469.82

Robinson, John 101642 9103 – Water sampling 95.00

S & S Equipment Inc 100686 Filters-McCormick tractor 61.48

Sams Club (A-GA) Food 268.12

Sapp Bros Petroleum 100280 Fuel 1,111.50

Sapp Bros, Inc. 500664 Diesel-267 gal/Owego 1,201.50

Schneider Geospatia 101237 Beacon 1,080.00

SDHS – District Health 68472 Tax Allocation 108,648.17

Security National Bank 208800 Yearly safe deposit box 353.90

Security National Bank 208797 910X – Credit card 611 2,759.04

Sedgwick Talley Abstract 331400 Lien Search – Public Bid 300.00

Silverstar Car Wash 500401 Car Wash 26.00

Singing Hills Auto 104619 Car Washes 316.80

Sioux City Journal 102790 Legal Publications 2,594.08

Sioux City Scheels 206838 Dog Food 94.00

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) Payroll 35,596.30

Sioux Laundry Inc 214615 Laundry 3,224.65

Siouxland Animal Hospital 98985 K9 Expense 246.68

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Maintenance; Buildings 146.85

Smith, Constance E 98429 Chair Training 40.38

Sparklight DH Cable TV 220.85

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 292.03

Steffen Truck Equipment 105183 Parts #503 1,741.83

Thiesen, Thomas 105267 Mileage Reimbursement 17.50

Thompson Electric Co 231500 9102 – Fire alarm insp 340.00

Titan Machinery Inc 104494 Parts #927 512.00

Ultra No Touch Car Wash 19 Car Washes 258.75

United Tactical Systems 104804 School 990.00

US Bank (STL-MO) 101339 August 2022 Statement 10,240.55

UST Testing Service 99704 Cathodic Protection Testing 2,600.00

Verathon Inc 500370 Medical Supplies 182.68

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 64,411.09

Western Iowa Telephone 248000 Telephone 480.95

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 911 circuits 1,722.35

Williges LLC 500903 318 Sailer Judge parking 1,400.00

Woodbury County Emergency104689 Tax Allocation 13,706.76

Woodhouse Sioux City 103940 Vehicle Maint 393.97

Ziegler Inc 274129 Parts & Labor #525 8,328.11

————————————————-

Grand Total: 533,023.40

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 6, 2022