Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — September 20, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 09/20/2022 – 09/20/2022

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 Bookmobile Gas 74.35

ABM Parking Service 104531 Attorney Parking 225.00

Absolute Mobile Shredding 500225 DH Shredding Service 161.12

Access Systems Leasing 105258 Copiers maint 639.48

Accurate Reporting 98587 Depositions 74.00

Accurate Reporting 500767 Deposition 58.00

Ace Refrigeration Co 1472 DH Vaccine Cooler Repair 395.84

Advanced Correction 105264 medical contract 99,409.10

Alford***, Amy J Mileage 136.88

Alignment Pros 98980 Parts & Labor #503 341.25

Amazon Capital Serv 500176 Nozzle tips, bit set & degreaser 69.80

American Brothers In Arms 105375 Arms and Ammo 65.98

American Jail Assoc 6939 Sheriff Dues 60.00

Anguiano***, Ana 105490 ASQ Virtual Training 30.63

AUCA Chicago Lockbox 157200 Rugs 252.50

Autry Reporting 14803 Sworn Statement 302.95

Aventure Staffing 102513 Temp Custodian 2,915.00

Axles & Gears Inc. 98486 Parts #930 815.28

Bomgaars 27646 Equip 671.40

Bound Tree Medical 99477 Medical Supplies 55.30

Burgess Public Health 500657 Service Area 3 Prepare 152.02

Burke Engineering 36400 9103 – Cylinder locks 90.00

Calhoun Burns And Associates 1737 2022 Bridge Inspection.. 6,862.60

Cannon Moss Brygger 100159 1500 – TH structural repair 1,098.00

Canon Financial Services 40698 Contract Charge 97.02

CDW Government Inc 1366 Keyboards CADE Covid 184.14

Center For Disease Detection 104291 Lab Testing 18.00

Central Catering 98274 Outreach Supplies 79.75

Centurylink Telephone 219.69

Cherokee Public Health 105410 Service Area 3 Prepare 674.99

Chesterman CO 321643 Water service 92.40

City Farmers Inc 104935 Lawn Service & Fert WC 442.00

Claim.MD, Inc. 500662 Billing Platform 100.00

Cole Papers Inc. 500417 Toilet Paper 318.72

Community Action Agency 99895 Miechv 8,520.48

Comtech Solacom Tech 500591 2nd invoice 50% of add 20,012.50

Concordance Healthcare 105837 Med/Lab Supplies 2,781.74

Continue Care 98340 Med/Lab Supplies 24.75

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Parts #406 574.68

Costar Realty Information 105575 CoStar 116.30

Counsel (Ohio) 105618 Monthly maintenance fee 50.66

Crittenton Center Shelter..11,615.85

Culligan Water Conditioning 98620 Water filter change-BL 31.00

Days Door Co 164644 9105 – Door keypad 129.00

Delperdang, Paige Mileage 66.88

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 1,994.34

Dirks***, Allison E Mileage 111.88

Dixon Construct Co 68900 BROS-SWAP-CO97(140)–S 34,532.17

Donovan, Joseph M. Commission Meeting & Mileage 29.56

Downs***, Sasha 500623 Outreach Mileage 48.25

Downtown Partners Streetscapes IDPH Physical 1,601.00

Ecolab Pest Elimination 104086 9101 – Cockroach treat 294.68

EMESS LLC. 500807 PIO Awareness Course 500.00

Employee & Family Resource 10/01/2022-09/30/2022.. 9,672.24

Fareway (Indian Hills 99229) #1187 – GNO843 & HNO35 343.21

Fedex 81003 DH Shipping 7.25

FiberComm 99390 Fibercomm Internet TSI 55.90

Fields, January 98279 Embroidered Logos 48.00

Finish Line Fuels 500727 DH Fleet Fuel 291.36

Fisher Healthcare (P-IL) 758 Med/Lab Supplies 693.16

Floyd Valley Communication 99085 Service Area 3 Prepare 215.01

Floyd Valley Health 99031 Service Area 3 Prepare 2,737.01

GAAP Solutions LLC 500912 Multi-Res Reappraisal 14,400.00

Gale Large Print Books 61.47

Geo-Comm Corporation 98226 Annual GIS data maint.. 1,899.00

Gill Hauling Inc. 500533 Ditch Cleaning 435.95

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) 98612 Med/Lab Supplies 1,434.54

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Monthly maintenance fee.. 205.31

Graffix Inc Stress Balls 4,384.36

Graham Tire Co (SC) 95956 Tire Repair #932 123.00

Grieme***, Kevin 99984 Medicare Enrollment Fee 1,028.26

Groves Emergency Lighting 500263 Vehicle 7,803.22

Hach Chemical Co 100409 Med/Lab Supplies 178.17

Hanson***, Elizabeth 105711 Mileage 17.50

Health Services of 99695 Service Area 3 Prepare 150.37

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH028375 321.30

Home Depot Pro 105875 9101 – Supplies for pond repair 54.19

Horn Memorial Hospital 101132 Service Area 3 Prepare 571.68

Hunwardsen***, Amber 98589 Mileage 13.75

HyVee Food Stores 1916 #1213 – GNO842 & HNO34 812.06

HyVee Inc 101910 Healthy Homes Coalition 38.63

Hydraulic Sales & Service 115400 Repair hydraulic cylinder.. 250.94

IACCVSO 101959 Kuhlmann – Fall School 110.00

IDEXX Distribution, 99460 Med/Lab Supplies 525.99

Imko & Diversified Staffing 102026 Jackie 1,020.40

Immunize.org/DBA Imnumiz 202133 Registration to NCICP 600.00

Independent Technologies 500200 Propane Monitor Fee 40.00

Innovational Water 105182 DH Hydronic Mgmt 165.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 1,195.97

InTech Software Solutions 500942 MODUS Software 13,469.00

Iowa Dept of Revenu 181578 Permit #1-97-035774/Lodging 155.95

Iowa Prison Industries Signs 2,130.60

Iowa Public Health 104709 Agency Membership Rene 350.00

Iowa Secretary of State 219 I-Voters Maint. Fee 11,171.83

Iowa State Association 100789 DH Dental Premiums 4,947.71

Iowa State Reserve 105404 Reserve Dues 20.00

Iowa State University 122721 Registration to Trauma 230.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Filters #504 830.11

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Wearing/Safety Apparel 937.90

Jebro Inc AMZ Materials 3,290.38

Jim Hawk Truck Trailers 99918 Parts #930, #933 50.46

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

John Deere Financial 103342 Acct #36102-79891/String 981.99

Kiesler Police Supply 312 Ammo 3,032.72

Kinetico of Siouxland 103420 Service call-cleaned head 147.75

Klemish***, Alexcia Mileage 13.81

Kusler***, Benjamin 88353 Hungry Canyons Registration 10.00

LG Everist Inc 281374 AMZ Materials 779.04

Language Line Services 1369 DH Interpreter Service 1,368.39

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 150.00

Lexipol LLC Annual Fee.. 27,683.17

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816) Starcomm internet 64.37

Lopez***, Celeste 500917 Air Fare National Heal 955.99

Lopez-Molina***, Rachel 500108 Mandatory Reporter Train 27.50

Luna***, Maria Mileage 54.38

Lutheran Services in Iowa 100557 Miechv 13,135.63

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Contract 3,122.77

Mansfield, John 105072 Commission Meeting & Mileage 30.63

Marx Dust Control 500274 Dust Control Carroll Ave 11,180.00

McCormick***, Timot 100559 Clothing Allowance 181.89

Menards 199721 Buildings & Engineering 161.21

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 October 2021 Wellness 6,393.96

Meyer Bros Colonial 159000 #1219 – Cremation Assist 1,000.00

Mid American Energy 159813 9105 – Electric 031705 554.63

Mid Country Machine 102695 Diesel Fuel Additive 1,758.40

Midwest Alarm Company 103589 DPNC alarm monitoring 67.50

Miller***, Megan Mileage 49.38

Millipore Corp 336685 Med/Lab Supplies 133.35

Moreno***, Katherine 98484 Commission Meeting 31.88

Moville Record 167400 7/28 & 8/4 Help Wanted 35.00

Munoz***, Cynthia Mileage 21.25

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Labor #414 5,126.89

New Cooperative Inc 104730 Danbury gas leak repair 44.30

Novelty Machine & Supply 175801 Bookmobile generator 182.78

O’brien County Public 99777 Service Area 3 Prepare 292.34

Oetken***, Lori A Mileage 29.38

One Office Solution 104853 Supplies 1,064.86

Osceola Community Health 99601 Service Area 3 Prepare 160.47

Pathology Medical S 1859 DH CLIA Laboratory Director 125.00

Peterson***, Diane 299171 PRIA Annual Conference 94.89

Pickermans 99767 Meeting Catering 238.93

Porter Lee Corporation 104162 Annual Fee Beast 1,329.00

Precision Striping 101046 Paint Striping Moville 775.00

Presto-X DH Pest Control 141.25

Quality Telecommun 103001 Labor onsite – crackly audio 71.25

Radio Time Billing 105861 Radio ad-Veterans Salute 342.00

Redwood Toxicology 500837 Med/Lab Supplies 292.92

Ricoh USA, Inc 105143 Contract #5053705 948.17

Riverside ACE Hardware 500821 Torx bit socket set/DP 44.99

Robinson***, Lisa 103684 Mileage & Misc Items 186.18

Robinson, John 101642 9103 – Water sampling 95.00

Ryan Publishing Co 203721 Outreach Ad – Week 2 170.80

S & S Equipment Inc 100686 Parts #913 249.92

Sanofi Pasteur Inc. 100782 Med/Lab Supplies 2,829.37

Sapp Bros, Inc. 500664 Diesel-230.4 gal/Owego 1,232.94

Schneider Geospatia 101237 INTERNET 3,561.00

Schumacher Elevator 207547 Annual elevator maint 1,019.08

Security National Bank 208797 PRIA Annual Conference 857.86

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 DH Building Signage 1,161.30

Sioux City Engineer 64 1500 – 28th Street pro 1,018,869.69

Sioux City Journal 500666 Magazines & Books 330.00

Sioux City Treas (4 213400) 9102 – Water/sewer AU2 11,231.75

Sioux City Treas (4 500592) #1220 – Logan Park Cemetery 268.06

Siouxland District 218021 AUhl 2022 Trauma Confer 248.96

Smith, Constance E 98429 Gift shop inventory-greeting cards 52.00

Sparklight 952 Cable 356.85

Spee Dee Delivery Service 104385 Standard Shipment 8/1/22.. 55.26

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 526.66

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 44.07

State Hygienic Laboratory 115680 Arsenic Testing 366.00

State Hygienic Laboratory 103648 Registration to SHL 100.00

Steffen Truck Equip 105183 Parts #301 1,981.54

Steig***, Craig 9102-Mileage 5.00

Steves Beane Plumbing 500202 DH Breakroom Drain & Ice 377.00

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 32,285.42

T & W Tire & Retread 103092 Tire repair – Traverse 21.00

Tec Equipment Inc. 500941 Parts #930 166.28

The Boulder Company 500737 Signs 239.98

Thompson***, Jeremi 500756 ASQ Virtual Training 47.74

Thomson West 99678 Legal Research 2,522.03

Titan Machinery Inc 104494 Parts #927 77.00

Tyler Technologies 100663 FY23 Annual Fees 122,754.51

Uhl***, Aimee 104686 Air Fare National Healthcare 958.68

Ultra No Touch Car Wash 19 Car Washes 583.75

Vanguard Appraisals 239251 VCS MAINT 11,827.00

Vaughn***, Rani 500832 Mileage 79.81

Verathon Inc 500370 Medical Supplies 905.00

Verizon Wireless 98927 phone charges: verizon 8,473.29

Veteran Information 103058 VIMS + 3 Books 125.00

Volano Software LLC 500939 Fine Collection Software 2,442.00

Webb, Nancy Mileage 101.25

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 119,589.93

Wells Fargo Financial 500191 Ricoh 3rd Lease Pmt 132.25

West Central Construction 102000 Guardrail Repairs D25 8,345.00

Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Parts #322 7.88

Western Iowa Tech September 2022 Rent TS 3,666.71

WITCC 241382 School of Instruction 30.00

Woodbury Cnty Rec 254200 Electric service-AU22/Parks 5,353.33

Woodbury County Treas 246000 Owego drainage taxes.. 10,419.45

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 104770 Copy Paper 456.00

Woodbury County Debt Service 99643 DH Rent 6,667.00

Young Innovations 500838 Med/Lab Supplies 864.51

Yusten***, April 104373 ASQ Virtual Training CAH 25.00

Ziegler Inc 274129 910X – Generator maint 10,002.22

Zvirgzdinas***, Kelly 101368 Mileage 36.25

————————————————-

Grand Total: 1,769,774.69

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 6, 2022