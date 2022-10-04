Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — September 20, 2022
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
SEPTEMBER 20, 2022
THIRTY-EIGHTH MEETING OF
THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung (by phone), Radig, Taylor (by phone), Wright, and De Witt. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.
The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.
There were no citizen concerns.
Motion by Radig second by DeWitt to approve the agenda for September 20, 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.
Motion by Radig second by DeWitt to approve the following items by consent:
To approve minutes of the September 13, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.
To approve the claims totaling $1,640,833.01. Copy filed.
To receive the appointment of Lisa M. Petersen, 309 W Main St., Anthon, to fill the vacancy for Mayor of Anthon, recently held by Tammy Reimer, until the next regular/general Election. Copy filed.
To approve the separation of Zaira Torres, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 09-14-22. Resignation.; the reclassification of Ashley Schumacher, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 10-03-22, $24.28/hour, 4%=$.95/hour. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 3 to Class 2.; and the reclassification of Austin Svendsen, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 10-03-22, $25.26/hour, 4%=$.98/hour. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 2 to Class 1. Copy filed.
To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $23.33/hour. Copy filed.
Presentation of Award Certificate to Alyse Morris. Copy filed.
To set the dates and times for 3 public hearings for proposed Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment of parcel #884701200009 from the Agricultural Preservation (AP) Zoning District to the General Commercial (GC) Zoning District for Tuesday, 10/4/22 @ 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, 10/11/22 @ 4:45 p.m., and Tuesday, 10/18/22 @ 4:45 p.m. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve an agreement for Electronic Provision of Woodbury County Recorder’s Office Public Record Images. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.
Daniel Priestly, Community Economic Development, gave an update about permitting process for hazardous liquids pipelines. Copy filed.
Motion by Radig second by DeWitt to approve $550,000.00 of ARPA funds for the 28th Street Improvement Project. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.
Kenny Schmitz, Building Services, updated the Board on Trosper Hoyt Structural South Wall Project. Copy filed.
Motion by Radig second by DeWitt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution 2023 County Five Year Program Resolution 0.1. Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION #13,506
2023 COUNTY FIVE YEAR PROGRAM RESOLUTION 0.1
WOODBURY COUNTY SECONDARY ROADS
Unforeseen circumstances have arisen since adoption of the approved Secondary Road Five Year Program and previous revisions, requiring changes to the sequence, funding, and timing of the proposed work plan.
The Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, in accordance with Iowa Code section 309.22, initiates and recommends modification of the following project(s) in the accomplishment year (State Fiscal Year 2023), for approval by the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT), per Iowa Code 309.23 and Iowa DOT Instructional Memorandum 2.050.
The following projects shall be MODIFIED as follows:
Project Number Name
Project ID Project Location
Description of Work AADT
Length Bridge ID
Type of Work Fund
Modifications Total
BRS-C097(147)–60-97 110th Street Bridge A24 18344
On D12, Over Pierson Creek, from Mason Ave E 0.8 miles to Michigan Ave S9 T89 R42
160 0.000 miles
354580 320 Bridges
FA Project Number updated
Fund basis updated
removed 800,000 SWAP dollars from 2023
added 800,000 FA dollars to 2023
$1,000,000
Fund Accomplishment Year
Previous Amount New Amount
Net Change Local
$1,625,000 $1,625,000 $0
Farm-to-Market
$1,800,000 $1,800,000 $0
Special
$375,000 $375,000 $0
SWAP
$1,000,000 $200,000
$-800,000
Federal Aid
$0 $800,000 $800,000
Totals
$4,800,000 $4,800,000 $0
SO DATED this 20th Day of September 2022.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
Reports on committee meetings were heard.
Gayle Palmquist, Lawton, addressed the Board with concerns about proposed pipelines in Woodbury County.
Board concerns were heard.
The Board adjourned the regular meeting until September 27, 2022.
Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.
