Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — September 20, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

SEPTEMBER 20, 2022

THIRTY-EIGHTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung (by phone), Radig, Taylor (by phone), Wright, and De Witt. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by DeWitt to approve the agenda for September 20, 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by DeWitt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the September 13, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,640,833.01. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Lisa M. Petersen, 309 W Main St., Anthon, to fill the vacancy for Mayor of Anthon, recently held by Tammy Reimer, until the next regular/general Election. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Zaira Torres, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 09-14-22. Resignation.; the reclassification of Ashley Schumacher, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 10-03-22, $24.28/hour, 4%=$.95/hour. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 3 to Class 2.; and the reclassification of Austin Svendsen, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 10-03-22, $25.26/hour, 4%=$.98/hour. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 2 to Class 1. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $23.33/hour. Copy filed.

Presentation of Award Certificate to Alyse Morris. Copy filed.

To set the dates and times for 3 public hearings for proposed Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment of parcel #884701200009 from the Agricultural Preservation (AP) Zoning District to the General Commercial (GC) Zoning District for Tuesday, 10/4/22 @ 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, 10/11/22 @ 4:45 p.m., and Tuesday, 10/18/22 @ 4:45 p.m. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve an agreement for Electronic Provision of Woodbury County Recorder’s Office Public Record Images. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Daniel Priestly, Community Economic Development, gave an update about permitting process for hazardous liquids pipelines. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by DeWitt to approve $550,000.00 of ARPA funds for the 28th Street Improvement Project. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Kenny Schmitz, Building Services, updated the Board on Trosper Hoyt Structural South Wall Project. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by DeWitt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution 2023 County Five Year Program Resolution 0.1. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,506

2023 COUNTY FIVE YEAR PROGRAM RESOLUTION 0.1

WOODBURY COUNTY SECONDARY ROADS

Unforeseen circumstances have arisen since adoption of the approved Secondary Road Five Year Program and previous revisions, requiring changes to the sequence, funding, and timing of the proposed work plan.

The Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, in accordance with Iowa Code section 309.22, initiates and recommends modification of the following project(s) in the accomplishment year (State Fiscal Year 2023), for approval by the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT), per Iowa Code 309.23 and Iowa DOT Instructional Memorandum 2.050.

The following projects shall be MODIFIED as follows:

Project Number Name

Project ID Project Location

Description of Work AADT

Length Bridge ID

Type of Work Fund

Modifications Total

BRS-C097(147)–60-97 110th Street Bridge A24 18344

On D12, Over Pierson Creek, from Mason Ave E 0.8 miles to Michigan Ave S9 T89 R42

160 0.000 miles

354580 320 Bridges

FA Project Number updated

Fund basis updated

removed 800,000 SWAP dollars from 2023

added 800,000 FA dollars to 2023

$1,000,000

Fund Accomplishment Year

Previous Amount New Amount

Net Change Local

$1,625,000 $1,625,000 $0

Farm-to-Market

$1,800,000 $1,800,000 $0

Special

$375,000 $375,000 $0

SWAP

$1,000,000 $200,000

$-800,000

Federal Aid

$0 $800,000 $800,000

Totals

$4,800,000 $4,800,000 $0

SO DATED this 20th Day of September 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

Gayle Palmquist, Lawton, addressed the Board with concerns about proposed pipelines in Woodbury County.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until September 27, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 6, 2022