Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — September 13, 2022

SEPTEMBER 13, 2022

THIRTY-SEVENTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Taylor, Wright, and DeWitt. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by De Witt second by Wright to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 5-0 on roll-call vote.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 5-0 on roll-call vote.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Deb Main, Sioux City, addressed the Board with concerns about pipeline initiatives.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for September 13, 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the September 6, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $418,447.09. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Alma Reyes Ramirez, Assistant County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 09-19-22, $67,271.54/year, $2,491.54/bi-weekly. Job Vacancy Posted 6-22-22. Entry level Salary: $67,271.54.; and the reclassification of James Amick, District Foreman, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 09-19-22, $84,285.06/year, $3,121.67/bi-weekly, 2%=$1,706.80/yr. Per Wage Plan Matrix, 6 year Salary Increase. Copy filed.

To approve the refund of property tax for Wayne & Michelle Davis, parcel #894722109001, 1800 27th St., in the amount of $400.00. Copy filed.

To approve the refund of property tax for A & B Real Estate, parcel #864629309003, 421 Evans, in the amount of $60.00. Copy filed.

To approve the refund of property tax for Latasia Zinn, parcel #894711229004, 4522 Arthur St., in the amount of $740.00. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to allocate $1,000 (Gaming Revenue) and 2 days (16 hours total) of paid time off for the employee contribution campaign. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894726363018, 102 S. Rustin St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by DeWitt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by DeWitt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of the real estate parcel #894726363018, 102 S. Rustin St., to Brooke Collazo, 4101 Gordon Dr., Sioux City, for $5,200 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,504

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Brooke M. Collazo and Adolfo Collazo in the sum of Five Thousand Two Hundred and 00/100 ($5,200.00) ———– dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894726363018

All of the 100 feet wide corridor of the former Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad Company bounded by Blocks 1 and 2 in Ludwigs 3rd Filing and Rustin and Bismark (Helen) Streets (ex pt lying North of Lot 6 of the re-survey of the E ½ of Block 1, Ludwigs Addition 3rd filing) in the City of Sioux City and Woodbury County, Iowa (102 S. Rustin Street.)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 13th Day of September, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:37 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894234453030, 507 Driftwood St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of the real estate parcel #894234453030, 507 Driftwood St., to City of Correctionville, 312 Driftwood St., Correctionville, for $447.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,505

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By City of Correctionville, Iowa in the sum of Four Hundred Forty-Seven and 00/100 ($447.00) ———- dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894234453030

The North Forty-Five and Five-Tenths feet (N45.5’) of Lot One (1) of the Erwins First Addition, City of Correctionville, County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (507 Driftwood St.)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 13th Day of September, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve flu shots to Woodbury County employees. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the 2022 Annual Health and Wellness Fair. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to provide wellness screenings and continued quarterly individual health coaching to eligible Woodbury County employees. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the addition of spousal and child life insurance to Woodbury County’s benefits package. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to award the quote for carpet replacement to Knova Carpets, Inc. for $9,066.92. Carried 4-1; De Witt opposed. Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

Bill Burrows, Sioux City, asked about county employee life insurance benefits.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until September 20, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

