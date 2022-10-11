Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — September 27, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

SEPTEMBER 27, 2022

THIRTY-NINTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Wright, and De Witt; Taylor was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for September 27, 2022. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the September 20, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $732,170.04. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Bernie Scolaro, 905 Alice St, Sioux City, to fill the vacancy for School Board Director, recently held by Dr. Juline Albert, until the next regular/general Election. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Emma Sonier, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 10-01-22. Resignation.; the separation of Timothy Jordan, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 10-07-22. Resignation.; and the reclassification of Christopher Tritz, Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 10-17-22, $26.28/hour, 17%=$3.81/hour. Per AFSCME Juvenile Detention Contract Agreement, from Grade 1/Step 3 to Grade 1/Step 4. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Long Lines. Copy filed.

To approve the property tax refund and cancel tax sale certificate #2022-441 for LSA Investments and refund for $38.00 for parcel #FMT430IN2016627A, 3700 28th St., Lot 131. Copy filed.

To approve the refund of property tax for Pioneer Bank, parcel #884730479015, in the amount of $30.00. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Dreamhomes, VIN #A388868, 1988 Artcraft.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,507

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Dreamhomes is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN #A388868 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #A388868 1988 Artcraft

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Dreamhomes.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above mobile home according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 27th day of September, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Rhonda Anderson, VIN #INFL555A11582HP13, 2006 Fleetwood.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,508

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Rhonda Anderson is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN #INFL555A11582HP13 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #INFL555A11582HP13 2006 Fleetwood

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Rhonda Anderson.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above mobile home according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 27th day of September, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Heather or Samuel Williams, VIN #1888W, 1975 Chickasha.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,509

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Heather or Samuel Williams is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN #1888W located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #1888W 1975 Chickasha

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Heather or Samuel Williams.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 27th day of September, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

There was a discussion about the future of Port Neal under Mid-American. Copy filed.

Daniel Priestley, Community Economic Development, updated the Board on progress to address temporary sales of food, beverages, goods, and services during future RAGBRAI events along the RAGBRAI route and steps to amend the Zoning Ordinance. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the contract and bond for a slurry wedge project with Midwest Coatings for $173,860.00. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the contract and bond for project #L-B(B64)?73-97 with Dixon Construction for $298,190.00. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

Trevor Brass, County Attorney’s Office, and Tina Bertrand, Woodbury County Treasurer, addressed the Board with concerns about the impact that inflation is having on the wages earned in their offices.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until October 4, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 13, 2022