Cushing City Council Minutes/Claims — October 4, 2022

Cushing City Council

October 4, 2022

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, Jesse VanHouten

Absent: Mary Tyler, Alex Rabbass.

Also present: Jodi Paris, Deputy Cleveringa

Motion by VanHouten, seconded by Joy to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) September 6, 2022 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits

Motion passed 3/0.

Claims:

Elaine Droegmiller Library Materials/Mileage 181.29

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 185.00

Heidi Reising Deputy Support 150.00

IDNR Water Use Permit 115.00

IDNR Wastewater Use Permit 210.00

ISG Operator Services 591.25

Joy Excavating Culvert Replacement 2316.85

MCI Telephone 32.25

MidAmerican Electricity 1101.05

One Office Solution Supplies 151.24

REC Electricity 124.59

Rehab Systems Sewer Line Cleaning/Televising 1908.70

Schaller Telephone phone 57.36

Sensaphone Subscription Fee 299.40

Sioux Center Public Library Librarian Trainer 15.00

Stevenson Hardware Parts 7.98

The Record Publishing 72.36

USPS Postage 120.00

Winkler Roofing Library/City Hall Roof 1382.85

Woodbury County EMS Paramedic Assist 1200.00

Zach Johnson Deputy Support 150.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 16,030.20

Library 2052.19

Road Use 2561.35

Water Fund 3313.44

Sewer Fund 3973.00

Solid Waste Fund 1842.75

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 29,772.93

Sheriff’s Report. No report given.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Clerk to get bids for work on more culverts.

E911/Landfill Board. No report given.

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Committee & Appointments.

Motion made by VanHouten to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 3/0.

Old Business

• Nuisance Abatement. Council discussed continuing clean up at school, and instructed clerk to contact lawyer on next steps.

General Business

• City Maintenance Hire. Council discussed a few options for city worker.

• Trick or Treat. Council has set October 31st, 5:30-7 p.m. for trick or treating

• Junk Vehicle Ordinance Review. Council reviewed the ordinance and instructed clerk to prepare ordinance for approval next month.

Resolutions

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by VanHouten to adjourn at 7:41 p.m. Motion carried 3/0.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr. _________

Attested by: ______________

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 13, 2022