Geraldine Dau Susie

Geraldine A. Dau Susie, age 89, of Cushing, passed away on Sunday, October 09, 2022 at the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center of Sioux City.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the St. John Lutheran Church of Cushing with the Pastor Lynn Dau officiating. Burial will be at the Cushing Cemetery of Cushing. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements.

Geraldine Ann Dau Susie was born January 31, 1933 in Granville, Iowa to Walter and Ellen Marie (Hellman) Pauling. She graduated from Paullina High School.

Geraldine was united in marriage to Clarence Dau on April 6, 1951 in Germantown, Iowa. To this union one son, Randy was born. Clarence passed away in 1986. She was united in marriage to Elmer Susie on March 3, 1994 in Casa Grande, AZ.

Geraldine was a hard-working farm wife, mother and a waitress. She was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church in Cushing where she active in WELCA. She was active in the American Legion Auxiliary and American Veterans. Geraldine enjoyed reading and visiting with friends and family.

She is survived by her son, Randy Dau and special friend Tammy Reimer of Holstein, IA; step-children, Dave (Linda) Susie of Spencer, IA and Deb Lattner of Chicago, IL; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and siblings, Barb (Jerry) Cullison of Paulina, IA, David (Rita) Pauling of Lincoln, NE and Deb (Jim) Benner of Granville, IA.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Clarence Dau, second husband, Elmer Susie; and daughter-in-law, Connie Dau.

