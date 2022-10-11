Kingsley City Council Minutes/Bills — October 3, 2022

Kingsley City Council

October 3, 2022

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on October 3, 2022. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Kremer, Rolling, Beelner and Bohle. Jasperson was absent.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the September 6th meeting were approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Julie Culler told the Council that Trunk or Treat will be held on Saturday, October 29th from 3-4 p.m. on Main St. Rolling and Kremer will attend the Moville City Council meeting on Wednesday to hear more detail about the inspector job that is being discussed.

Maintenance Report: Sagr system has been acid washed, sewer main issues on South Main are being addressed, level probe at lift station was replaced. Kolbeck should be grinding the tree dump soon.

List of bills was approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried.

Acco, pool closing 2,176.17

Aetna, EAP 8.40

A-Ox, amb oxygen 176.37

AT&T, police phone/tablet 182.42

Amazon, Lib books 1,497.96

Badger Meter, Beacon hosting 48.72

Baker & Taylor, Lib books/videos 593.22

Brian Book, phone reimb 80.00

Clarks Hardware, Aug charges 686.72

Clia Laboratory, Amb certificate 180.00

Deb Jantz, ins reimb 205.20

Doug Koch, cleaning 187.50

Eakes, copy paper/post-its 67.79

FirstNet, police phone bills 182.42

Frontier, phone 79.03

Foundation Analytical Lab, testing 401.00

GIS, life/disab ins 154.98

Glen Sadler, reimb mileage/30 hr water treatment 1,399.25

Hawkins, water chemicals 6,844.27

Hometown Pantry, pool concessions 81.48

Iowa DNR, Water use fee 115.00

Iowa DNR, Water II certification fee (Sadler) 32.29

Iowa DNR, Water Dist I test fee (Book) 32.29

Ipers, Ipers September 4,825.02

IRS, Fed/Fica September 7,313.43

ISG, prelim eng report 1,721.25

Jack’s Uniforms, radio holder (Hannan) 48.95

Keith Bohle, mileage Plymouth Co Foundation 31.25

Kingsley Drug Store, Amb supplies 39.00

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 252.59

Kingsley Vol Amb, September runs 2,020.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

Kirkwood, Basic Water Treatment Class (Book) 525.00

Klocke’s, 2022 Ford F-450 Life Line Ambulance 255,633.00

KPTH, August advertising 2,460.00

Magazine subscriptions, Library 209.88

Microsoft, Office 365 106.99

Northside Glass, Fire Dept. windshield 500.00

O.C. Sanitation, porta pot 165.00

Presto-X, pest control 126.56

Quill, supplies 944.17

Rehab Systems, emergency jetting 1,107.50

Rick Bohle, expenses 100.00

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental 69.50

Schiwerks, repair police rifle.. 441.00

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone/insurance cost 230.60

The Record, publications 176.31

United Healthcare, health ins Sept 5,860.71

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 204.90

Wiatel, phone/internet 640.81

AgState, spray chemicals 206.52

PCC, ambulance billing 763.89

WEX, gas 2,064.25

Ply Co Solid Waste, Sept. tonnage 7,616.53

Wiatel, phone/internet 623.89

Colonial Research, lagoon chemicals 2,321.34

Thompson, 25 key fobs 175.00

Titan Machinery, grease/hose.. 74.00

Baker & Taylor, Lib books 374.65

Storey Kenworthy, utility bills 1,007.81

A-Ox, Amb oxygen/tank rental 249.38

D&H Plumbing, roto-rooter (Jensen) 262.15

MidAmerican, utilities 5,154.78

Small Town Sportsman, ammo 1,457.86

Bainbridge Const., MidStates sidewalk 4,150.00

Beelner Service, fire hydrant install, sewer pump 5,824.90

Foundation, sewer/water testing 471.00

Lammers, parts/service 1,019.29

Total: 335,133.14

Fire Dept. Special Expenses:

Kings Kustoms, fuel injector 3,847.26

Jacob Hagan, reimb supplies 515.72

Toyne, ISO test 569.75

Total: 4,932.73

Expenses by Fund: General, 309,350.35; Road Use, 7,630.18; Employee Benefits, 8,453.15; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 0.00; Lib Special, 0.00; Fire Dept. Special, 4,932.73; Amb. Special, 0.00; Fire Truck Special, 141,080.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Water, 13,651.98; Sewer, 7,658.11; Solid Waste, 9,154.35. Total: 501,910.85. Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 55,774.41; Operating Grants, 25,431.30; General, 98,379.24; Transfer In, 0.00. Total: 179,584.95.

Treasurer’s report for September was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police Report: Rifle has been refurbished; one police was updated at a cost of $800.00. There are no more deals for police for new phones from any of the carriers.

Third reading of Ordinance #267. Water rate will increase from $11.00 to $13.00 for the 1st 1000 gallons; Increase from $1.25 to $2.50 per 1000 gallons up to 10,000 gallons; then $3.50 per 1000 gallons after 10,000 gallons. Motion to approve third reading by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Motion to adopt Ordinance #267 on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Third reading of Ordinance #268. Sewer rate will increase from $21.00 to $25.00 per month. Motion to approve third reading by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Motion to adopt Ordinance #268 on motion by Bohle, seconded by Kremer. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Third reading of Ordinance #269. Garbage rate will remain at $13.50 per month. Landfill rate will increase from $14.00 to $16.00 per month. Motion to approve third reading by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Motion to adopt Ordinance #268 on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Carport at 421 Rutland St. will be moved when deed work is done (land trade). According to Attorney Thompson this transaction has been completed. Storage shed at 226 Rutland still needs to be moved. Mayor Bohle will talk with them.

Alexis Henry asked the Council about a business loan for her property at 212 Main St., (formerly Ed’s Café). The Council directed her to work up a business plan and expenses that have been incurred in the remodeling process. A public hearing would be held if any funds are dispersed.

Dennis Sitzmann talked with the Council about the marketing of the remaining lots in SE View Addition. There are nine lots still available. Bob Davis was also present to assist in the selling process. The City would be willing to pay the flat realtor fee for each lot that is sold. Sitzmann would sign a contract with Bob Davis and the City would sign a contract with Sitzmann. A public hearing concerning this agreement will be held on November 7th.

No ideas yet on where to place the KMEG weather camera.

No bullards will be placed on the 5th Street trail.

A complaint was received from Todd Schmid concerning a neighbor’s fence that was constructed on the south side of his lot. Attorney Thompson will send a letter to the neighbor about possibly relocating the fence.

Motion to adjourn by Rolling, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST: Vicki Sitzmann

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 13, 2022