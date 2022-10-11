Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — September 12, 2022

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Library – 113 W. 1st Street,

Bronson, Iowa

Monday, September 12, 2022

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00pm.

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Mesz, White, Reinke present. Sappingfield and Garnand absent.

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

White moved to approve the agenda. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member updates

Several board members have been contacted about a possible pipeline going through near the baseball complexes west of Lawton. There was concerns about this pipeline as it will contain carbon monoxide and if something happened it would be harmful to the residents of Lawton. These community members with the concerns thought that the school and city boards would have more impact than individual concerns and asked if we had interest in doing something with it. Shook commented that he has asked for more information on this and plans to share this with the board once he has all the information for further discussion.

H. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report

Shook reminded the board that there will be an IASB Convention held on November 16-17 and board members are encouraged to attend if they can. Mesz, White, and Reinke all said they planned to attend.

This week is Homecoming week. There are festivities in both buildings, all in an effort to raise that Lawton-Bronson Eagle Pride.

Shook and Jessen plan to attend the Best Summit conference in Des Moines in October. Best is an acronym for Behavioral, Equitable, Social-Emotional, Trauma – Informed health in school. This is very relevant to many of the issues we experience in education.

PBIS has been implemented in the Elementary school this year. PBIS stands for Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports. The goal is to recognize kids for the good things that they do. Students receive gold cards when they are caught doing things right. The goal is for each classroom to receive 100 gold cards. Once all classes have reached this goal there will be a school wide reward for the students.

2. Secondary Principal Report

First week of school started August 23rd. It’s great to have everyone back!

At the beginning of each year we review last year’s Iowa Assessment scores and write our school improvement plan. The goals for the 21-22 school year where:

ELA-increase advanced students by 2% and decrease non-proficient by 2% – Goal Met

Math-reach an 85% proficiency level – Goal Met for Junior High not High School

Science-have a proficiency rate of 80% – Goal Met

New goals have been set for the 22-23 school year!

3. Monthly Financial report

Miller presented monthly and annual financial reports

4. Board Bill Auditor’s Report

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

White moved to approve the consent agenda. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

J. Personnel

1. Approve hiring of para professional

Mesz moved to approve the hiring of Jessica Cummins as Elementary para professional. White seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve hiring of para professional

White moved to approve the hiring of Taylor Gant as Secondary para professional. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve hiring of cook

Mesz moved to approve the hiring of Jessica Franks as a cook at the high school. White seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve hiring of head varsity girls’ track coach

White moved to approve the hiring of Erin Benson as the head varsity girls’ track coach. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve hiring of assistant varsity girls’ basketball coach

Mesz moved to approve hiring of Micaela Borer as assistant varsity girls’ basketball coach. White seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve hiring of head junior high boys’ basketball coach

White moved to approve hiring of Austin Lefler as head junior high boys’ basketball coach. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve hiring of head junior high girls’ basketball coach

White moved to approve hiring of Ashley Neal as head junior high girls’ basketball coach. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

8. Approve hiring of assistant junior high girls’ basketball coach

Mesz moved to approve hiring of Dustin Thoreson as assistant junior high girls’ basketball coach. White seconded. All in favor.

K. New Business

1. Approve remaining 2022-2023 Schedule D contracts

Mesz moved to approve the remaining 2022-2023 Schedule D contracts. White seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve moving the date for the regular October board meeting

Mesz moved to approve moving the regular October board meeting to Wednesday October 5th. White seconded. All in favor.

White moved to adjourn. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

L. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 7:47pm.

Blake Sappingfield, Board President

Mercedees Miller, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 13, 2022