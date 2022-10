Lawton-Bronson School Board Report — October 2022

Lawton-Bronson Community School

BOARD REPORT – October 2022

OPERATING FUND

A-1 PREFERRED 850.00

KITCHEN HOOD CLEANING

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES 1,263.63

BAND SUPPLIES

5th grade books

Black rug for student

Extra Word Work Materials

Library Books

ordering math cubes for SPED

Homeschool Dykhuizen books

Silknetter homeschool book order

lower level high interest reading books

text books 6th grade

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC. 267.88

BULK SOFTENER SALT

CASH/TONIA HEALY, LAWTON-BRONSON 8.00

LIFE SKILLS LUNCH MONEY

CENTRAL VALLEY AG 4,066.31 PROPANE

BULK OILS

COMSTOCK, MARIE 86.25

MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT

DUNHAM HARDWOODS 679.16

LUMBER

HAKA LLC 1,221.03

FUEL

HOGLUND BUS CO., INC. 218.62

roof hatch kits for bus 11 and 14 rear door on bus 11 slide rail lock

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. 255.00

HEAT PUMPS. 29-36 and 49 needed work

IOWA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES 1,983.99

MEDICAID PAYMENT

JESSEN, BRANDI 50.00

CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT

LAKESHORE LEARNING 281.69

5th grade writing

MARTIN BROS 173.83

PRESCHOOL SNACKS

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES INC. 50.00

IDATP KITS

MID-STEP SERVICES 6,615.00

SPED SERVICES

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. 145.00

heat pump belt

NEAL, DANA 50.00

CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT

NORTHWEST AEA 12 162.72

PBIS POSTERS

NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE..41.00

ADMISSION FOR PLAY

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY 40.50

BACKGROUND CHECKS

PRESTO-X-COMPANY 122.04

PEST CONTROL

QUILL CORPORATION 188.25

HOMECOMING AND OFFICE SUPPLIES

storage box, envelopes

LAWTON OFFICE SUPPLIES

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC 211.07

TOWER SITE RENTAL

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA 110.00

Fall Legal Lab

SCHOOL BUS SALES 122.87

FUEL WHILE ON INSPECTION TRIP

SCHOOL HEALTH CORPORATION 33.89 Alcohol tests

SCHOOL SPECIALTY LLC ..3,268.10

Furniture for classroom

notebooks

Sax Watercolor Paper

Horseshoe table and white board

SPIRE for Title 1

SHEETS, JACOB 137.50

MILEAGE/CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT

SHOOK, CHAD 83.75

MILEAGE/CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT

STATE STEEL SUPPLY CO.. 322.74

ITECH SUPPLIES

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC 256.96

MEDICAID BILLING

US BANK 14,229.86

Adobe Creative Cloud License

CPI TRAINING

HOMESCHOOL/TEACHER SUPPLIES

CLEANING/REPAIR SUPPLIES

READING ONLINE SUBSCRIPTION

IASBO REGISTRATION/POSTAGE/PIZZA

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES

VEHICLE REPAIRS

ITECH SUPPLIES

Books for 5th grade

TECH SUPPLIES

SPED TRAINING AND POSTAGE

TLC Meeting-food for teachers lunch

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF SIOUX CITY 2,153.47

TRASH DISPOSAL

Wayside Publishing 151.92

Class Novels

Fund Total: 39,902.03

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC MILK 2,160.07

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA PIZZA 1,419.30

MARTIN BROS FOOD 10,556.78

US BANK SNAI Meeting ROOMS AND MEALS 513.45

Fund Total: 14,649.60

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN 70.00

OFFICIAL JH FOOTBALL

ABERSON, JOSHUA 70.00

OFFICIAL JH FOOTBALL

ALTA-AURELIA COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT 100.00

entry fee

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES 24.98

Concessions supplies

ANDERSON, DAMAN 130.00

VARSITY FOOTBALL OFFICIAL

BARBARA’S FLORALS & GIFTS 47.00

Flowers for coronation

CHESTERMAN COMPANY..3,149.86

POP MACHINE/CONCESSIONS

DAKOTA VALLEY CSD 70.00

Entry fee

DREW, JANA 240.00

OFFICIAL JH VOLLEYBALL

EVENSON, DAVE 130.00

VARSITY FOOTBALL OFFICIAL

GRAU, DAN 130.00

OFFICIAL VARSITY FOOTBALL

HEMPSTEAD, BRAD 275.00

Payment for Yearbook conference

HYTREK, NICK 130.00

OFFICIAL VARSITY FOOTBALL

I29 SPORTS 2,225.00

battery fundraiser track

Team shirts

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASS’N 170.00

Coaches Convention Registration Fees

IOWA STATE DRILL TEAM ASS’N 399.00

ISDTA Registration

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC 8.25

Opus Aud. Music & Jazz

JENNESS, LLOYD 70.00

OFFICIAL JH FOOTBALL

KOHN, ANGIE 120.00

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL OFFICIAL

KOHN, JEFF 120.00

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL OFFICIAL

KREBER, CHRISTOPHER 130.00

OFFICIAL VARSITY FOOTBALL

KREBER, JASON 130.00

OFFICIAL VARSITY FOOTBALL

KREBER, KELLY 130.00

OFFICIAL VARSITY FOOTBALL

LEMARS COMMUNITY SCHOOL 80.00

Vball Entry Fee

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA 648.48

PIZZA FOR HOMECOMING

LLOYD, JAMEY 150.00

OFFICIAL JH FOOTBALL

MID-BELL MUSIC INC 66.46

Replacement drumsticks

Bass guitar strap

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY CSD 50.00

MOC FV Quiz Bowl Registration

MVAOCOU 80.00

Entry fee

NELSON, JEFF 150.00

OFFICIAL JH FOOTBALL

OABCIG COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT 70.00

entry fee

REINKE, DENNIS 80.00

OFFICIAL JH FOOTBALL

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 867.05

T-SHIRTS AND SWEATSHIRTS

SAM’S CLUB 977.39

Football concession stand

SCHOONHOVEN, MARLIN.. 130.00

VARSITY FOOTBALL OFFICIAL

SHEETS, ALLISON 274.85

Food for football team dinner- REIMBURSEMENT

SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION 4,000.00

MARCHING BAND UNIFORM GRANT-REIMBURSE

TE GROTENHUIS, MARLYN..130.00

VARSITY FOOTBALL OFFICIAL

TE GROTENHUIS, MARK 130.00

VARSITY FOOTBALL OFFICIAL

US BANK 7,487.18

Tilt Studio, goodie bags, homecoming

All-State Practice Tracks

Charter Bus for football

Drinks for band camp lunch

CONCESSIONS

VARSITY SPIRIT FASHIONS & SUPPLIES, LLC 4,311.50

Cheerleading Uniforms

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL 156.00

Entry fees

WHITING COMMUNITY SCHOOL 100.00

QB registration

WILLER, CHAD 70.00

OFFICIAL JH FOOTBALL

WISNIESKI, STAN 100.00

Volleyball Assigner Fee

Fund Total: 28,178.00

MANAGEMENT FUND

SFM WORK COMP INSTALLMENT-FY23 3,869.00

Fund Total: 3,869.00

DEBT FUND

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

Fund Total: 3,869.00

MANAGEMENT FUND

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS, INC. 552.00

fix wiring on bus 14

GOTHIC ARCH GREENHOUSES, INC. 28,924.50

GREENHOUSE FINAL PAYMENT

H & H ROOFING 545.00

Repaired roof leaks

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. 3,125.00

replace motor in AHU 1

TAHNEE MARA INC 7,960.90

CONCRETE SOUTH OF CONCESSION STAND

US BANK 1,995.00

TECH SUPPLIES

Fund Total: 43,102.40

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 13, 2022