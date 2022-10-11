Legal Adoption Notice — Notice to Father by Publication

NOTICE TO FATHER BY PUBLICATION

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF S.S.W-B to S.Q.W-B and S.N.B

You, an unknown male, have been identified as the biological father of a male child born to K.I.G. whom S.Q.W-B and S.N.B intend to adopt. S.S.W-B was conceived on or about December 3, 2016 in Sioux City, IA and was born on September 3, 2017 in Omaha, Nebraska.

You have the right to: 1) deny paternity; 2) waive any parental rights you may have; 3) relinquish and consent to adoption; or 4) file a notice of intent to claim paternity and obtain custody, within five business days of the birth of the child or within five business days of this notice, whichever is later, pursuant to Nebraska law, Section 43-104.02.

In order to deny paternity, waive your parental rights, relinquish and consent to the adoption or receive additional information to determine whether you are the father of S.S.W-B. you must contact the undersigned attorney. If you wish to seek custody of the child, you must seek legal counsel from your own attorney immediately.

BY: JOAN WATKE, #21090

Attorney at Law

2712 South 87th Avenue

Omaha, NE 68124-3045

(402) 884-7444

Fax (402) 884-7443

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 13, 2022

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Thursday, October 27, 2022