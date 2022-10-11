Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — September 12, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Board Room, Mapleton, Iowa

Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Streck, Hamann, and Schram

Absent: None

Others: Six guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – Molly Fitzpatrick and Leah Parker introduced themselves as the student board representatives for this school year.

B. Correspondence- none

III. Consent Agenda: General $293,101.71: Management $11,298.85; PPEL $4,356.66; Activity $15,922.20; Hot Lunch $25,752.32; Infrastructure $474,794.80; Extra/Hourly Pay $39,250.86.

Streck moved and Hamann seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the following hirings: Amos Parr (MS Asst. Fball Coach); Lea Tirevold (HS cheer coach); Derek Dougherty (MS Head Boys’ Bball Coach); and A’Dale Schoennher (Mapleton elementary para). 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Fund Raising Activities for 2022-2023 – Kennedy moved and Hamann seconded to approve the fund raising ideas for 22-23. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Appointments: President Wimmer appointed the following:

1. Legislative Action Representative/Delegate Assembly Representative – Dale Wimmer

2. County Conference Board Representative – Monona – Kennedy; Woodbury – Schram

3. Homeless Liaison Coordinator – Jen Kinsey

D. Review of Board Policy 500-505.8 – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve policies 500-505.8. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

E. Appointment of Student Representative for 2022-2023 School Year – President Wimmer appointed Molly Fitzpatrick as the 22-23 student board representative with Leah Parker as an alternate.

F. 2022-2023 MVAOCOU Activities Handbook – Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the 22-23 activities handbook as presented by Mr. Armstead and Mr. Scholl. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

G. Approve Operational sharing Positions with COU for 23-24 – Streck moved and Kenendy seconded to approve the sharing positions with COU for the 23-24 school year. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. IASB School Board Convention November 16-18, 2022

B. Classified Staff Wages Review

C. Potential for an Archery program at MVAO

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

B. Enrollment Numbers for 2022-2023

C. Open Enrollment In List

D. Open Enrollment Out List

E. Home School List

F. Pre-School Schedules

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Title I Application

VIII. Announcements

A. Next meeting – October 10, 2022 – Anthon

IX. Closed Session – President Wimmer adjourned the regular meeting at 8:18 PM. Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to go into closed session to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered. Roll Call Vote: Ayes: Wimmer, Streck, Kennedy, Hamann, Schram. Nays: none. Motion carried. The board entered closed session at 8:25 PM. Streck moved and Hamann seconded to come out of closed session. Roll Call Vote: Ayes: Wimmer, Streck, Kennedy, Hamann, Schram. Nays: none. Motion carried. The board came out of closed session at 9:04 PM.

X. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 9:05 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 13, 2022