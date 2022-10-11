Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — September 12, 2022
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO
COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Date: Monday, September 12, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM
Place: Board Room, Mapleton, Iowa
Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Streck, Hamann, and Schram
Absent: None
Others: Six guests
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.
II. Communications
A. Public Forum – Molly Fitzpatrick and Leah Parker introduced themselves as the student board representatives for this school year.
B. Correspondence- none
III. Consent Agenda: General $293,101.71: Management $11,298.85; PPEL $4,356.66; Activity $15,922.20; Hot Lunch $25,752.32; Infrastructure $474,794.80; Extra/Hourly Pay $39,250.86.
Streck moved and Hamann seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the following hirings: Amos Parr (MS Asst. Fball Coach); Lea Tirevold (HS cheer coach); Derek Dougherty (MS Head Boys’ Bball Coach); and A’Dale Schoennher (Mapleton elementary para). 5 ayes. Motion carried.
B. Fund Raising Activities for 2022-2023 – Kennedy moved and Hamann seconded to approve the fund raising ideas for 22-23. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
C. Appointments: President Wimmer appointed the following:
1. Legislative Action Representative/Delegate Assembly Representative – Dale Wimmer
2. County Conference Board Representative – Monona – Kennedy; Woodbury – Schram
3. Homeless Liaison Coordinator – Jen Kinsey
D. Review of Board Policy 500-505.8 – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve policies 500-505.8. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
E. Appointment of Student Representative for 2022-2023 School Year – President Wimmer appointed Molly Fitzpatrick as the 22-23 student board representative with Leah Parker as an alternate.
F. 2022-2023 MVAOCOU Activities Handbook – Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the 22-23 activities handbook as presented by Mr. Armstead and Mr. Scholl. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
G. Approve Operational sharing Positions with COU for 23-24 – Streck moved and Kenendy seconded to approve the sharing positions with COU for the 23-24 school year. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
V. Discussion Items
A. IASB School Board Convention November 16-18, 2022
B. Classified Staff Wages Review
C. Potential for an Archery program at MVAO
VI. Reports
A. Administrator Reports
B. Enrollment Numbers for 2022-2023
C. Open Enrollment In List
D. Open Enrollment Out List
E. Home School List
F. Pre-School Schedules
VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Title I Application
VIII. Announcements
A. Next meeting – October 10, 2022 – Anthon
IX. Closed Session – President Wimmer adjourned the regular meeting at 8:18 PM. Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to go into closed session to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered. Roll Call Vote: Ayes: Wimmer, Streck, Kennedy, Hamann, Schram. Nays: none. Motion carried. The board entered closed session at 8:25 PM. Streck moved and Hamann seconded to come out of closed session. Roll Call Vote: Ayes: Wimmer, Streck, Kennedy, Hamann, Schram. Nays: none. Motion carried. The board came out of closed session at 9:04 PM.
X. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 9:05 PM.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith
Published in The Record
Thursday, October 13, 2022