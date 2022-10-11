Marcia (O’Connell) Brown

Marcia Ann (O’Connell) Brown, 80, formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, completed her Earthly journey on September 11, 2022.

After a brief illness, she passed as she was surrounded by her family in Omaha NE. She was born on March 14, 1942 as the eldest of three children born to Vincent and Doris O’Connell of rural Oto Iowa.

Marcia was baptized, confirmed and knew God, Jesus, and Holy Spirit as her Lord and Savior. Marcia spent her childhood days growing up on the family farm and attending Oto Community Schools, eventually graduating from Anthon–Oto High School in 1960. After graduation she attended Wayne State College in Wayne, NE.

Marcia met Charles (Ray) Brown of rural Anthon when they were juniors in high school and after two years of courtship, they married on July 7, 1962. Their union was blessed with three children: Stephen, Brenda, and Christy all of whom were the apple of Marcia’s eye.

Throughout her younger years, Marcia balanced working outside the home and child rearing. She worked in variety of jobs beginning with bookkeeping at First National Bank, Harris Janitor Supply Co., in the office of Iowa Beef Processors, the Hy-Vee Deli, Lawrences Grocery Store, Jones Eye Clinic, and lastly at Dr. Rumberger’s office all in Sioux City, Iowa. Marcia retired from employment in January of 2003.

Marcia had a variety of interests and hobbies. Attending her children’s sporting competitions and school events ranked at the top of her list. She and Ray attended countless football games, volleyball matches, baseball games as well as band concerts, choir concerts, and musicals. As a member of Central Baptist Church, she volunteered in numerous capacities including teaching vacation bible school classes.

Marcia was an avid reader and more often than not, she would find herself completely engrossed with a particular author and would track down more of the novels they had penned before moving on to a new author. Once she and Ray both retired, they traveled throughout the year visiting family which took them to such places as Mexico, Australia, and throughout the United States.

She particularly enjoyed numerous cruises to Alaska, in the Caribbean, Australia, and through the Panama Canal.

In 2015, after living in their family home of fifty years which was located in Sioux City IA, Marcia and Ray moved to Omaha, Nebraska. In her retirement, spending time with family was extremely important to her.

They traveled to each of their children’s homes numerous times a year to visit with them. In June of 2022, the couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary by vacationing with their children, grandchildren, and several extended family members for a memorable week in Florida.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband Ray; son Dr Stephen (Michelle) Brown of Omaha NE; daughters Brenda (Tom) Kellen of Kremmling CO, Christy (Andy) Sweany of Portland OR; grandchildren Camille Brown, Alec Brown, Ben Kellen, Carly Kellen, Henry Kellen, and Luella Sweany; also by her brothers Dennis (Linda) O’Connell and Bill (Nancy) O’Connell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Vincent and Doris O’Connell and her in-laws Alex and Masel Brown.