Patty Henry

Our beloved mother, Patty M. Henry went home on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the age of 88. She was in her home in Kingsley, when she passed.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 at First Lutheran Church, Kingsley. Burial will be in the Kingsley Cemetery. Lunch will follow in the church basement. Visitation will be Thursday, October 13, 5:00. – 7:00 p.m. at Rohde Funeral Home , Kingsley. Condolences may be directed online to rohdefh.com.

Patty was born April 28, 1934, in Sioux City, IA to George and Esma (Hummel) March. Her father passed away when she was only five years old, leaving her mother to raise a family of nine children, having lost one brother, Billie, prior to her father’s passing.

Patty graduated from Central High School, Sioux City, IA, in 1952 and then worked as a secretary for an insurance company.

Patty met her husband, Duane Henry, at the Ballroom in Riverside. At that time when he first saw her, he told his friend, Alvin Pitttman, that she was the girl he was going to marry. They were united in marriage on May 9, 1954, at Westlawn Presbyterian Church, Sioux City. She then became a farmer’s wife, with all the joys and hard work that life entailed. They retired from the farm in 1985 and moved to Kingsley. Duane passed on January 21, 1997, and Patty moved to Lawton, IA where she was a member of the Dancing Grannies and Grandpas. She moved back to Kingsley when the group disbanded.

Patty is survived by her children, Sandra Henry, of Kingsley, Cathleen (Dennis) Wedmore of Lawton, Duane (Nicollet) Henry of Hawthorne, Nevada, and David Henry, of Kingsley, seven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren , one great, great grandson, along with several cousins.