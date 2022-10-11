Probate — Leroy Edwards

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LEROY EDWARD EDWARDS, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056701

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Leroy Edward Edwards, Deceased, who died on or about June 9, 2022:

You are hereby notified that on September 27, 2022, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated 9/26/2022.

Katie Edwards,

Administrator of Estate

604 Hackberry Street

Correctionville, IA 51016

Jay Phipps, ICIS#: AT0008864

Attorney for Administrator

Phipps Law Office, PLC

240 Main Street

Moville, IA 51039

Date of second publication

October 20, 2022

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 13, 2022

and Thursday, October 20, 2022