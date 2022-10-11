River Valley School Board Minutes/Bills — September 26, 2022

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

09/26/2022 — 8:30 PM

Board Room Jr./Sr. High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Scott Knaack, Vice – President

Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Ted Mammen, President

Sharleen Duncan, Board Member

Jessica Wilson, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 9:04 PM

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

Courtney Duffy and two students presented to the board information regarding the Esports Club. Tammy Porter addressed the board thanking them for volunteering and the updates they have been doing to our facilities. She also voiced some concerns regarding the cleanliness of certain areas of the facilities and coaches not reflecting a positive attitude while representing River Valley.

5. Consent Items

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of Past Meetings

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal

2. JH/HS Principal

3. Athletic Director Report

4. Superintendent Report

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

9. New Business

A. Facility Upgrades

Approve all projects as presented.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

B. Snow Removal Bids

Approve Corn Crib Customs snow removal bid.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

C. Esports Club Approval

Approve Esports Club

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

D. Resignations

Approve resignations as presented.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

E. Contracts

Approve the contracts as presented.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Scott Knaack – Yes

Bobbi Dewitt – Yes

Ted Mammen – Yes

Sharleen Duncan – Yes

Jessica Wilson – Abstain

F. Concession Stand Stipends

Approve $1,000 concession stand stipends.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

G. Select Legislative Priorities for IASB

My Recommendations:

8. Mental Health

14. Market-Competitive Wages.

16. Teacher Recruitment and Licensure

20. Supplemental State Aid

27. Unfunded Mandates

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

H. Teacher salary education lane change

Approve contract lane changes as presented.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

The board discussed participation numbers in activities and possibilities of sharing if needed for those activities due to lower numbers. They also discussed the appearance of the districts grounds and facilities and would like to see them continue to improve to reflect River Valley positively. Discussion also included the lease the district has with the City of Correctionville and potential future uses of that ground. They also thanked the FFA students for volunteering to help paint a community members house. Concerns were also addressed about the youth soccer being playing in Washta on the districts grounds.

11. Adjournment

The meeting was adjourned at 10:35 pm.

SEPTEMBER 22 BOARD BILLS

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES Casefromme for iPad Pro 12.9 Keyboard Case 972.08

ANC DBA LONG LINES SEPT. 2022 331.85

APPLIED EDUCATIONAL SYSTEMS Computer Applications curriculum – RPP 799.00

BLOSMO, JASON MOVING STIPEND 1,500.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR PAINT SUPPLIES 248.39

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF BASEBALL FIELD 2,000.00

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING SUPPLIES 76.00

DOLLAR GENERAL See attached receipt 59.05

DRIFTWOOD PIZZA AUGUST 2022 PD 272.04

DUNWELL LLC HVAC maintenance 9,725.03

ELECTRONIC CONTRACTING CO. freight 41.20

FNB insurance for trailer 277.00

FRONTIER SEPT WASHTA LANDLINE 462.38

GOPHER SPORTS EQUIPMENT Soccer balls – 1 set of 6, softread balls 844.31

GRAY, LESLIE reimbursement for paraeducator classes 449.20

HORN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL SUSAN KNAACK 140.00

ILLUMINATE EDUCATION, INC. Tax 701.06

INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF SCIENCE ACELLUS GOLD VIRTUAL LICENSE 12,500.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSN 2 VOCAL REGISTRATIONS.. 0.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES SHIPPING 125.74

JCL SOLUTIONS TNT cleaner 362.08

JEPSEN, COREY SUPPLIES 125.00

JOHNSON PROPANE INC PROPANE 492.49

JOHNSON, LANDON SUPPLIES 125.00

JOURNEYED.COM ADOBE LICENSE 2,425.00

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 7.72

Logra Learning, LLC 1ST SEMESTER SPANISH CLASS 9,120.00

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO SUPPLI8ES 11.80

MCGRAW HILL Shipping & Handling 5,975.18

MEISTER, CARLY FCS supplies 33.36

MERCY ONE SIOUXLAND OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH UDS DOT COLLECTION 55.00

MID-STEP SERVICES AUGUST SPECIAL ED SERVICES – EE 4,410.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY – C’VILLE 13,146.06

NASCO prismacolor marker set of 12 519.91

NEW COOP CHEMICALS.. 1,604.68

NORTHWEST AEA foundation literacy intervention curriculum.. 163.10

NWICDA 22 CHOIR REHEARSAL 0.00

ONE SOURCE THE BACKGROUND CHECK BACKGROUND SCREENINGS 82.00

PALMER, APRIL art supplies from Walmart 112.20

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 1,761.44

PETTY, TRESSA KEYS 7.49

PHILLIPS, NOAH Acellus for 7th grade sped student 249.00

PORTER, COLTON mowing bus barn second half 275.00

QUILL CORPORATION office supplies 221.34

RAY’S MID BELL MUSIC CO SUPPLIES 149.97

RECORD, THE AUGUST PUBLISH BOARD BILLS 165.24

REGENNITTER, DEANNA PARA CERTIFICATION COURSES 360.00

RICKS COMPUTERS CABLE, JACK & MOUSE 62.44

ROTO-ROOTER PLUMBERS SUPPLIES 457.00

SAM’S CLUB Shipping & Handling 499.50

SANITARY SERVICES Washta 551.20

SAVVAS Shipping & Handling 2,491.51

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO. Freight 222.41

SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY Sundry Jar Sets- Plastic-Clear Plastic 699.70

SCHOOL SPECIALTY Rainbow Duo-Finish Kraft Paper Roll, 40. 946.03

SHERWIN WILLIAMS CO. ***see attached receipt 761.39

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE passenger/light truck tire disposal fee 1,121.67

STAPLES ADVANTAGE SUPPLIES 363.18

TEACHTOWN Student Subscription Package 1,316.00

TOBEN, CORAL DIRECT DEPOSIT ERROR 918.44

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL pest control – Correctionville 250.00

ULINE freight charge 619.02

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH YOUTH MINISTRY BACKPACK SUPPLIES 345.78

VISA Hilton Des Moines Kitchen 612.70

WEST MUSIC Rhythmically Moving 1 178.30

WITTMAYER, BRETT NON PUBLIC TRANS 871.62

Fund Total: 86,772.28

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

SU INSURANCE SU Quarterly Premium 22,222.50

Fund Total: 22,222.50

Checking Account Total: 108,994.78

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ASPI SOLUTIONS, INC. DBA ASPIMEETZ.COM SUPPLIES 288.00

BAILEY, AMY JH VB 9/19/22.. 250.00

BARRINGER, DALE HS GAME 240.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY ***See attached receipt 981.06

COLE, BRIAN HS VB Ref 9/19/22 125.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR paint for cheerleaders cheer boxes 95.82

COWLEY, JASON Softball Assignor services 125.00

CROW, RICH FB REF 9-23-22 125.00

DON’S PRO SHOP PLAQUES 225.00

GRUDLE, WAYNE 9/9/22 UMP 125.00

HENIS, SHANE FB REF 9-23-22 125.00

HUISINGA, MADDISON Scorekeeping/Official-Baseball Summer 22’ 125.00

IHSSA varsity speech membership reg. 75.00

KMK APPAREL & DESIGN LLC cheerleading camp sweatshirts 2,642.00

KOHN, ANGIE OFFICIATING CANCELLATION 250.00

KOHN, JEFF OFFICIATING CANCELLATION 250.00

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO CONCESSIONS 398.34

MORTENSEN, MIA CHOREOGRAPHY 960.00

REA, JERRY 9/9/22 UMP 125.00

REA, MATTHEW 9/9/22 UMP 125.00

RICHARZ, DEB HS VB REF 09/19/22 125.00

rSCHOOL TODAY Activity Scheduler 296.11

SALKER, SETH FB REF 9-23-22 125.00

SEIVERT, DOMINIC FB REF 9-23-22 125.00

TOKHEIM, JAMES 9/9/22 UMP 125.00

TROPHIES PLUS Shipping Fee 1,015.00

VANMARREN, PAUL FB REF 9-23-22 125.00

VISA TOTES FOR UNIFORMS 131.76

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING CO. ‘23 yearbook – first deposit 2,364.90

WATTS, BENJAMIN 9/9/22 UMP 125.00

WEINER, ARNIE HS VB 240.00

Fund Total: 12,452.99

Checking Account Total: 12,452.99

Checking 3 Fund: 33 SECURE AN ADVANCED VISION FOR EDUCATION

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS training on door access 385.00

Fund Total: 385.00

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING refinish gym floor 3,999.00

GORDON FLESCH August copier rental 368.20

Healy Welding repair radio tower labor 674.08

HITCHES, TRAILERS & MORE SINGLE AXLE CARGO TRAILER 5,295.00

LASHIER GRAPHICS & SIGNS Travel & Mileage per Trip..1,240.00

Riddell freight 813.95

SCHOOL SPECIALTY tables 2,731.86

SWIFTREACH NETWORKS SWIFT K12 POWERSCHOOL 633.00

ULINE 3 foot x 20 foot carpet rugs 5,617.81

Fund Total: 21,372.90

Checking Account Total: 21,757.90

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

CAMBROOKE LUNCH PROGRAM 255.88

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC SSO 1,287.80

DOLLAR GENERAL condiments 0.00

FORCH, BOBBIE Lunch Account Refund for Timber Forch 11.25

HUSSMAN SERVICES CORP ice machine repair 583.00

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO SSO 11,553.09

MCCORMACK DISTRIBUTING CO TUNE UP KIT 299.28

ROTO-ROOTER PLUMBERS mileage 303.00

Fund Total: 14,293.30

Checking Account Total: 14,293.30

SEPT. 2022 ADDITIONAL BOARD BILLS

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

BALDWIN, LORI MILEAGE REIMB. 6.72

BLOSMO, JASON PHONE STIPEND 50.00

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

KNAACK, CHARLES PHONE STIPEND 20.00

PHILLIPS, NOAH PHONE STIPEND 50.00

Fund Total: 142.06

Checking Account Total: 142.06

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO SUPPLIES 4,490.89

Fund Total: 4,490.89

Checking Account Total 4,490.89

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 13, 2022