Trust Notice — Mary Lue Schneiders Revocable Trust
Trust Notice
IN THE MATTER OF THE TRUST:
MARY LUE SCHNEIDERS REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT
DATED JUNE 20, 2022
To all persons regarding Mary Lue Schneiders, deceased, who died on or about August 15, 2022. You are hereby notified that Gerald S. Schneiders is the trustee of the Mary Lue Schneiders Revocable Trust Agreement, dated on June 20, 2002.
Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four (4) months from the date of second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent settlor and the spouse of the decedent settlor whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.
Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice if required or the claim shall be forever barred unless paid or otherwise satisfied.
Dated on October 4, 2022.
Gerald S. Schneiders, Trustee
2607 Nicklaus Blvd., Unit #106
Sioux City, Iowa 51106
Name and address of Trustee
Dale B. Smith
Attorney for Trustee
PO BOX AC
423 Evans St.
S1oan, Iowa 51055
Published in The Record
Thursday, October 13, 2020
Thursday, October 20, 2020