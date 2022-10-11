Trust Notice — Mary Lue Schneiders Revocable Trust

Trust Notice

IN THE MATTER OF THE TRUST:

MARY LUE SCHNEIDERS REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT

DATED JUNE 20, 2022

To all persons regarding Mary Lue Schneiders, deceased, who died on or about August 15, 2022. You are hereby notified that Gerald S. Schneiders is the trustee of the Mary Lue Schneiders Revocable Trust Agreement, dated on June 20, 2002.

Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four (4) months from the date of second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent settlor and the spouse of the decedent settlor whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.

Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice if required or the claim shall be forever barred unless paid or otherwise satisfied.

Dated on October 4, 2022.

Gerald S. Schneiders, Trustee

2607 Nicklaus Blvd., Unit #106

Sioux City, Iowa 51106

Name and address of Trustee

Dale B. Smith

Attorney for Trustee

PO BOX AC

423 Evans St.

S1oan, Iowa 51055

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 13, 2020

Thursday, October 20, 2020