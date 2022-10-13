Page 2 — Jon Kilstrom, Pam Clark Remember Kent By Editor | October 13, 2022 | 3 Jon Kilstrom has shared his memories of Kent Baker on Page 2 of this week’s Record. And next week, Pam Clark will share her memories in her “What’s Cooking” column. Posted in Breaking News 3 Comments Nestor Garcia on October 1, 2022 at 2:28 am I know I can speak for any and all of us who are/were with KHON TV in Honolulu when I say we are saddened by the passing of someone we all consider a friend, a mentor, and a fellow traveler in the world of journalism for the small screen. I miss him terribly. We will have a get-together here in Hawaii – to share stories and hoist a beverage to his memory. Aloha my friend. Reply Stan Flewelling on October 2, 2022 at 7:44 am Kent was a great friend, true and honest. Knew him all through school. He accomplished much in his lifetime. Proud to know him. RIP. Kent Reply Jeff Mahlberg on October 12, 2022 at 2:28 pm Kent was good to Linda Corbin Jans Mahlberg & I Fare Thee well Kent Reply Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Halloween Events in Recordland October 13, 2022 | No Comments » Page 9 — Kingsley-Pierson Homecoming, E-Sports Team & More October 13, 2022 | No Comments » Pages 13 & 14 — Football & Volleyball Seasons Wind Down October 7, 2022 | No Comments »
I know I can speak for any and all of us who are/were with KHON TV in Honolulu when I say we are saddened by the passing of someone we all consider a friend, a mentor, and a fellow traveler in the world of journalism for the small screen. I miss him terribly. We will have a get-together here in Hawaii – to share stories and hoist a beverage to his memory. Aloha my friend.
Kent was a great friend, true and honest. Knew him all through school. He accomplished much in his lifetime. Proud to know him. RIP. Kent
Kent was good to Linda Corbin Jans Mahlberg & I Fare Thee well Kent