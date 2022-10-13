Halloween Events in Recordland

The Grand Meadow Heritage Center is hosting a fun Halloween event this Saturday, October 15 in Washta. Trick-or-treat times and other Halloween info in next week’s Record.
Join Grand Meadow Heritage Center this October 15th, 2022 at our Beverly Hiller Memorial Theatre as we present Disney’s The Haunted Mansion! This fun family movie features a family of realtors trapped in a mansion with 999 ghosts! Gates open at 7 PM with the film starting at 8 PM. A $5 donation per person is suggested for admission. Concessions are available! Go to the GMHC barn to find: Taverns, Hotdogs, Chips, Drinks, Candy, and our famous Popcorn!