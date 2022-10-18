Anthon City Council Minutes/Bills — October 10, 2022

Anthon City Council

OCTOBER 10, 2022

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Petersen called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on October 10, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Mona Kirchgatter, Jonathan Kuhlmann, and Paul Lansink. Also present: Ruth Groth, Becky Verschoor, Shelley Boggs, Starla Rook, Jackie Busch, Deputy Brooks, Deanna Adler, Jennifer Adler, Tiffany & Danielle Fundermann, Donna Crilly, Kevin Clausen, JoLynne Reimert, Suann Stines, Karen Newman, Kayla Till, Katie Cloud-Paulsen, Kurt Paulsen, Gloria Biegler, Allyson Dirksen, Trevor Cockburn, Allan Pithan and Darla Baird.

AGENDA: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Benson, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 4-0.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: No comments were received.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Lansink, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from September 7, 12 and 23, 2022 meetings and financial reports as filed, a building permit to Jerry Klindt at 101 W. Southview St. 101 E. Brady St for a ramp, the Annual Financial Report FYE 6-30-2022 and authorize Mayor to sign the LIHWAP Contract. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Kirchgatter, Kuhlman, Benson, and Lansink; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Lansink, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 4-0.

COUNCIL VACANCY: Notice of intent to fill a vacancy by appointment was published September 22, 2022. Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Kuhlman, to appoint Allan Pithan to fill the 2-year term of office vacated by Lisa Petersen. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann; nays – Lansink. Oath of Office given at 6:01pm.

LEGAL: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, gave updates on 500 E Main St and the Water Tower Easement. Dirksen explained the process for municipal infractions and how they work. Chapter 55 of Anthon’s City Code, in regards to trapping of nuisance animals, was discussed.

ANTHON COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION: Katie Cloud-Paulsen informed the council that the concrete pad for handicap parking at the Shelter House would be done the week of October 24th. There will be approximately 7 parking spaces. Funds from the Keith Wright donation will be used for this project. The cost for this went up slightly from the initial quote done last year.

MADE + FOUND MARKET: Katie Cloud-Paulsen and Kayla Till were present to ask the council if they could continue using Stahl Park for their event. Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Benson to approve Made + Found Market the use of Stahl Park for 2023. Carried 4-0. Cloud-Paulsen announced that Made + Found Market would be contributing to the Anthon Community Development Corporation concrete pad project at the Shelter House. Till inquired as to how the new Ordinance regarding Food Trucks would affect their 2023 market. After discussion, council decided to take a look at the ordinance and discuss again during the November meeting.

JACKIE BUSCH: Jackie Busch was present to request the Council consider a ban on the burning of leaves. There were some public comments in favor of the leaf burn ban. The council agreed to look into a change in the current ordinance.

FIRESIDE MEAT MARKET, LLC – COMMUNITY CATALYST BUILDING REMEDIATION PROGRAM FOR 125 E. MAIN ST: Kevin Clausen was present to ask the Council to consider applying for this grant. Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Pithan to approve funding assistance of combined “in kind”, tax abatement and cash of $10,000 by the city, should grant be received. Carried 5-0. Motion by Kuhlmann, seconded by Lansink to adopt Resolution #2022-10-535 entitled “A Resolution Authorizing Mayor and Deputy City Clerk to Execute Documents on Behalf of the City of Anthon, Iowa”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansink and Pithan; nays – none.

HAMANN MEMORIAL LIBRARY: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Benson, to approve the library staying open until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, an additional 2 hours a week. Carried 5-0.

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY AT 207 S. CAULEY AVE: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, opened two sealed bids received. The two bids were from Thomas Luckel, for $1000.00, and Jennifer Adler for $4200.00. Council discussed the two bids. Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Lansink to open the public hearing on the consideration of an offer of $4200 from Jennifer Adler to purchase 207 S Cauley Ave., Anthon, Iowa, at 6:25 p.m. Carried 5-0. There were no written or oral comments. Motion by Pithan, seconded by Kirchgatter to close the public hearing at 6:27 p.m. Carried 5-0. Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Kuhlman, to adopt Resolution #2022-10-536 entitled “Resolution Approving Sale of Real Property.” On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansink and Pithan; nays – none.

CITY CLERK VACANCY: Kuhlman and Lansink were appointed to the hiring committee. Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Benson to publish the City Clerk vacancy. Carried 5-0.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Mayor Petersen informed the Council that the candidate who was offered the Public Works Superintendent position decided to not take the job. Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Pithan, to approve job descriptions for the Public Works Superintendent and the Maintenance Worker openings. Carried 5-0. Buck advised the council about an upcoming virtual meeting on November 3rd, facilitated by the NPS and Iowa DNR, to introduce the Inkapaduta/Little Sioux River Water Trail planning project to Little Sioux River access managers.

September Receipts: General-$27739.56; RUT-$8547.13; LOST-$11807.39; Debt Services-$5053.64; Water-$21342.66; 2020 Water Project-$5568.00; Sewer-$11303.03; Electric-$68700.32. Total: $160061.73.

Expenses: General-$14744.63; RUT-$1341.31; Water-$14230.86; Sewer-$15601.73; Electric-$53335.43. Total: $99253.96.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Lansink, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Petersen proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:36 p.m.

Lisa M. Petersen, Mayor

ATTEST:

Amy Buck, Deputy City Clerk

Newspaper Report — October 2022

CENTURY LINK PHONE $166.64

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS $227.74

HAWKINS INC. CHEMICALS $20.00

IOWA CODIFICATION INC. CODE UPDATES $713.00

GILL HAULING LANDFILL FEES $782.00

LONG LINES PHONE $401.72

OFFICE ELEMENTS SUPPLIES $182.67

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,849.75

WIMECA ENERGY $32,209.05

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $900.00

SALES TAX SALES TAX $2,301.96

PETTY CASH KEYS $14.45

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $769.13

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAXES $603.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $3,137.49

IPERS WH IPERS $2,278.73

IA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES ANNUAL WA SUPPLY FEE $115.00

WOODBURY COUNTY REC LABOR $146.59

ANTHON COMMUNITY CENTER 1/2 DRAM INS FOR 2021 & 2022 $750.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IA INSURANCE $6,000.97

WESTRUM LEAK DETECTION WA LEAK SURVEY $1,000.00

HARLAND CLARKE DEPOSIT SLIPS $53.19

COMMUNITY ACTION SIOUXLAND REFUND ELECTRIC ASSIST DEPOSIT $540.00

MIKE KERNS WINTERIZATION LABOR $100.00

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $786.38

JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC. PRELIM ENGINEERING DESIGN $5,175.00

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS $140.82

DEMCO OFFICE SUPPLIES $241.23

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES LIBRARY/CITY HALL $302.29

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $200.32

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL LLC MOSQUITO FOGGING (2 EXTRA) $337.50

AMY BUCK MILEAGE $95.00

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT (33 DAYS) $907.50

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $187.50

STINES SUANN BOOKS/SUPPLIES $73.37

RYAN PUBLISHING COMPANY PUBLISHING $343.38

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB ANALYSIS $15.00

DEBBIE O’CONNELL SHELTER HOUSE CLEANING $165.00

CORN CRIB CUSTOMS WATER PLANT GENERATOR MAINT. $891.57

TONY MCFARLAND LOCATES $40.00

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAYROLL CHECKS $14,653.95

CLAIMS TOTAL $81,818.89

