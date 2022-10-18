Anthon City Council Minutes — October 7, 2022

Anthon City Council

OCTOBER 7, 2022

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Petersen called the special meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on October 7, 2022 at 5:31 p.m. Council members present were Barb Benson, Mona Kirchgatter, Jonathan Kuhlmann, and Paul Lansink. Also present – Ty Harrison.

AGENDA: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Lansink to approve the printed agenda as presented. Carried 4-0.

CLOSED SESSION: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Kuhlman, to go into closed session at 5:32 p.m., by request of Ty Harrison, according to Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i). All ayes, Motion carried. Council entered closed session. At 5:53 p.m. Kirchgatter made the motion to end the closed session and return to open session. All ayes. Motion carried. Council reconvened in open session at 5:53 p.m.

HIRE PUBLIC WORKS SUPERINTENDENT: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Benson to hire Ty Harrison for Public Works Superintendent. Carried 4-0. Motion by Benson, seconded by Kuhlman, to adopt Resolution #2022-10-534 entitled “A Resolution Setting Compensation”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Lansink, Kuhlman and Kirchgatter; nays – none. This resolution approved hiring Ty Harrison for $24.00/hr.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Kuhlmann, seconded by Benson, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Petersen proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 5:57 p.m.

Lisa M. Petersen, Mayor

ATTEST:

Amy Buck, Deputy City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 20, 2022