Bronson City Council Minutes/Bills — October 11, 2022

Bronson City Council

October 11, 2022

Bronson City Hall Chambers

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Jason Garnand. Council members answering roll: Brandi Jessen, Chad Merchant, Dave West, and Doug Williams. Jamie Amick arrived at 6:15. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report: The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of going to a new Records Management System. As a result, they will not be able to provide monthly reports for August and September.

Visitors: Dusty Mathey was present. He provided a bid of $7300.00 to fix the storm drain at the bar. Asked if the city would pay half. After much discussion, there was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to have the city pay $3500.00. Matter of the town putting the Bronson sign back up at end of blacktop going out to Hwy. 141. It would cost $640.00 to have the old sign double-sided and put reflective lettering on it. There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to re-do the old sign and get it put up. Councilman Amick will get with Mid American to see if we could get a couple 30 ft. poles. Dusty asked if he could put up his bar sign under the City of Bronson sign and council said that would be fine.

Reports:

Ambulance: Nick was not present to give his report.

Water/Sewer: Nick was not present to give his report. Matter of volunteer trees was brought up again outside the fence of the lagoon. Councilman Merchant will try and get a bid. Matter of water leak that effects Firehouse #2 was brought up. After much discussion, the mini excavator will be used to see where the leak is coming from and who should pay for the repairs. Matter tabled until next meeting.

Maintenance: CJ was present. Mayor asked if list of streets that need repaired before winter has been produced and it has not. Mayor asked if CJ had quotes for culverts on Front Street. CJ said no. Concession stand women’s and men’s bathroom needs a door on one of the stalls. Council asked CJ to get a curtain and curtain rod for women’s stall and men’s stall and call it good. CJ said he would mow the ditches one more time before winter.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the September 13th regular meeting.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest

0.00

ARPA

60.00

General

4781.47 3338.13

Ambulance

1427.90 814.17

Garbage

2350.94 1577.12

Road Use Tax

3638.60 1967.90

Water

6311.87 5929.72

Sewer

2785.11 1542.44

Local Option Sales Tax

6037.85 6333.32

ARPA

2.74

Insurance

0.00 0.00

Debt Service

1583.33

SEPT TOTAL REVENUE

$27,336.48

SEPT DISBURSEMENTS

$23,146.13

There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR OCTOBER 2022 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1577.12

DNR annual water use fee for 2023 $115.00

Jackson Pumping sewer pumping $170.00

Klocke’s Emergency ambulance parts $33.73

Menards concession stand door closers $40.56

Plummer Electric electrical install of new siren $101.59

Postmaster 6 rolls of stamps $348.00

The Record publications $127.98

Siouxland Health bacteriological for water $14.00

Wiatel telephone $127.97

Woodbury County EMS EMT assists $400.00

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Propane bid: Johnson Propane gave a bid of $1.86 per gallon for the city. There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to accept their bid. Clerk Jessen will have them send a contract for 2000 gallons as we have in the past.

2. Mid American Energy Electric easement: They sent documents regarding the proposed electric transmission line project in Woodbury County. It is an aerial easement over the city’s land. There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to have the mayor sign the documents and have Attorney Metcalf notarize.

3. Shelter house replacement scheduler: Kelsie West will no longer be doing the scheduling of the Shelter House. She said she could do it till the end of December. Duties would be someone who could take calls and schedule renting of the shelter house. They would have to be present after every rental to change the code on the door for the next renter and make sure it is left clean. It is a salary position and pays around $250.00 per month. Anyone interested please email city hall: cityofbronson@wiatel.net and we can answer any questions you might have.

4. Micro server for city hall: Mayor Garnand discussed the matter of Tim Peters from RTI discussing security risks and solutions with the computer at city hall. Tim will come up with a package deal and bring it before the council at the next meeting.

5. 4-H: Would like to purchase 40 more chairs for city hall as thanks for letting them meet at the community side once a month. Council thought that would be a great thing. Clerk Jessen will contact Dee and let her know.

6. Halloween: The hours for trick or treating will be 6:00-8:00 PM on Halloween night.

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen – no

Anything from Councilman Amick: no

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Councilman West: no

Anything from Councilman Williams – no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:10 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 20, 2022