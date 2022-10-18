Correctionville City Council Minutes — October 10, 2022

Regular Correctionville City Council Meeting –

October 10, 2022

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on October 10, 2022, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Ciara Alioth, Bob Beazley, Kourtnee Fox, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Petty, 2nd by Alioth to approve the minutes of the September 12, 2022 regular meeting and September 19, 2022 special meeting. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: Ron Sanderson spoke regarding the trees cut down by the company hired by MidAmerican Energy. They left his tree and several others looking terrible. He would like us to notify MidAmerican. Keith Byers spoke wanting clarification on some numbers in certain funds listed in the revenue and expense reports. Clerk Putzier addressed these funds with him.

NEW BUSINESS:

Sheriff’s report: Deputy Brooks reported the system is still being updated so no paper reports are available yet. The speed radar trailer is currently not working due to software issues. We will be put on a list to have it in town once it is working again.

Maintenance report: None.

Fire and rescue report: Chief Wortman reported there were 7 calls of service for fire and 15 calls of service for the ambulance. Mayor Hoffmann asked for a special meeting with the fire and rescue and city council. Resignation of department member tabled until after discussion with the department.

Amanda Goodenow, ISG. Updated on the Nelle Belle business development park. The city was given a verbal go ahead with moving forward with the design. Amanda would like to schedule a meeting with the potential land purchasers and the city council as soon as possible. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Fox to enter into agreement with ISG to design, bid, and oversee construction on the Business Park Development at the Nelle Bell Addition. Passed 5/0.

Attorney Thompson discussed options for financing the Business Park Development. He would also like to be involved in the meeting with the developers and ISG.

Repairs are complete for Karen Mammen at 409 Elm Street. Council gave approval for completion of the quit claim deed. Attorney Thompson will complete that for both parties to sign.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Fox to allow a six-month extension to Rob Hullinger for property located at 511 8th Street.

Discussion was had on the tree study. Council will take the information and start discussing it and look at financial options during the budget planning sessions.

Discussion was had when Council Person Volkert suggested being proactive to doing a study on the current water infrastructure. If any development is to be made, does the current infrastructure meet those needs. Council will look at this and discuss during budget planning sessions. Clerk Putzier will check on the cost of this study.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Fox to approve the bid for fencing in the amount of $25,164 for a dog park located within VanHouten Park. This would be the cost to purchase and install the fence. Roll call. Ayes: Fox, Beazley, Petty. Nays: Volkert, Alioth. Passed 3/2.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley adopting Resolution 2022-37 approving the Annual Urban Renewal Report as presented. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Fox adopting Resolution 2022-38 approving Seatbelt/Restraint Policy. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion Petty, 2nd by Fox to approve Resolution 2022-39 approving of Plat of “Zahnley First Addition” a minor subdivision to Woodbury County. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Petty introduced the first reading of Ordinance 734-2022 an ordinance amending Correctionville code of ordinances, chapter 63, subsection 63.04 (2)(B). Speed Regulations. This would reduce the speed to 25 mph through all of Driftwood Street. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert to approve the first reading. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Fox, 2nd by Beazley to approve pay increase for Kelly McCormick by $2.00 making his hourly wage $12.41. Passed 5/0.

OTHER BUSINESS:

Consider talking about curb and gutter during budget planning sessions.

Consider revisiting truck route and angle parking on Driftwood Street.

Consider having discussion on performing hydrant maintenance.

Ground squirrels were again asked about and Clerk Putzier reported that they have been looking at different methods of controlling them.

Consider having Manor Road resurveyed.

Potential for getting a used swing set/playground by the City of Moville in the future.

Attention was brought to council of missing street signs at the corner of 7th and Driftwood Street

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:45 p.m.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, CMC, City Clerk

September September

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$29,236.42 $37,543.79

Road Use Tax

$4,905.45 $12,013.03

Employee Benefits

$7,190.90

Emergency

$570.83

Lost

$16,133.82

Welsch

$732.19

Copeland Fund

$2.12

Fire Dept Fund

$1,500.00

Cemetery Maint.

$8.98

American Rescue Plan

$65,249.61

Debt Service

$9,793.06

Sewer Force Main

$14,260.00

Water Fund

$12,900.51 $9,614.94

Sewer Fund

$9,293.06 $14,072.53

Totals

$135,845.05 $109,176.19

Vendor/Description Amount

IPERS IPERS $2,195.63

Department Of Treasury Federal Withholding $3,081.47

Iowa Dept Of Revenue Withholding Tax Q3 2022 $1,510.35

Iowa Dept Of Revenue Sept. Sales Tax 2022 $123.44

Iowa Dept Of Revenue Sept. Wet Tax 2022 $525.37

Kacie Mammen Cemetery Mowing Payment #5 $3,333.33

Steve Harris Construction, Inc. Pay Request #1 $0.00

Steve Harris Construction, Inc. Pay Request #1 $65,249.61

USPS Postage $172.48

James Brandes Deposit Refund $80.00

MidAmerican Electric $3,046.97

United Healthcare Insurance $6,313.18

April Putzier Mileage $82.50

AT&T Mobility Phone $89.82

Badger Meter Inc. Beacon Meter Hosting $40.08

Bomgaars Supply Inc. Repair $46.37

Colonial Research Supplies $464.29

Corner Hardware Parts $15.57

Correctionville Building Center Paint $658.76

Feld Fire Repair $62.67

Foundation Analytical Water Testing $33.00

Gordon Flesch Company Maintenance $70.15

Hawkins Inc. Chemicals $20.00

I & S Group, Inc. Construction Administration $1,400.94

IMFOA Fall Conference Putzier $125.00

Iowa DNR Annual Water Use Permit #6325 $0.00

Iowa One Call Locates $23.40

Iowa Prison Industries Sign $43.50

Jacobs Electric Electrical $22.31

Joy Auto Supply Inc. Repair $416.27

Kacie Mammen Cemetery Mowing Payment #6 $3,333.35

Longlines Phone $141.65

Metering & Technology Solution Meter (Shutoff) 5 $6,526.77

NetSys Repair $164.50

New Cooperative, Inc. Fuel $2,266.38

Office Elements Supplies $54.20

PCC August Billing 2022 $733.67

Phillip Martin Tree Removal $2,800.00

River Valley High School 2022-2023 School Annual $30.00

Sanitary Services Garbage 3rd Qtr 2022 $13,815.30

Sioux Valley Automotive Repair $235.00

Moville Record Publishing $165.24

Visa Books $635.30

Woodbury County Solid Waste Garbage Fee Rent Reimb. 2023 $2,332.09

Woodbury County EMS Ambulance Assist June-Aug $1,700.00 $124,179.91

