Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes/Bills — October 10, 2022

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

October 10, 2022

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present Members: Bubke, Plendl and Haggin Absent: Herbold and Collins

3. AGENDA

Motion was brought by Plendl, seconded by Haggin to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Plendl, seconded by Haggin to approve the September minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

Discussion on the expenses included the clarification of the City of Kingsley water bill for the softball field to include the description of the football practice field. Motion was brought by Plendl, seconded by Haggin, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $106,566.25 from the general fund, $12,564.23 from schoolhouse, $37,595.48 from lunch fund, $15,176.26 from the Kingsley activity fund and $1,989.59 Pierson activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

Discussed the expenses for services and supplies for September. September included many state reports including the Certified Annual report, Special Ed Supplement and Transportation report. Thanks to the Panther Ball for their donation of $11,708.21 to support the K-12 activities. These funds support field trips and equipment needs for the school. Piper Sandler supplies weekly interest rate updates. Our current interest rate with MidStates Bank is .25% on all checking accounts. MidStates Bank proposed 1.5% and United Bank proposed 2.592% based on ISJIT variable rate. These proposals also included a CD interest rate of 3.25% from United Bank and 2.6% from MidStates Bank based on new money. Discussion was tabled until a future meeting. Motion by Haggin, seconded by Plendl to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS

Mr. Wiese

In the Elementary, September 22nd the Elementary Playground New Equipment Opened and able to be played on. On October 12th at 9:45 a.m. the Kingsley Fire Department visit in the elementary during the Fire Prevention week. Mr. Wiese had a Foster Grandparents agency reach out and ask if there would be interest in these services. Computer Science funds supply training for the Elementary which included a BootUp trainer who met with K-5 teachers and implemented two new computer programs. New Language Arts Books have all arrived. Parent Teacher Conferences Nov. 1st and 3rd and a two hour early dismissal on these days. No School on November 4th

In the High School, Homecoming Week 2022 in the books. Special “Thanks” to the KPHS Student Council and a Special “Thanks” to Randi Anstine and Jody Reinking! 2022 Royalty included King – Derek Reinking, Queen – Avery Schroeder and their court including Conner Beelner, Gabby Boustead, Makenna Bowman, Beau Bubke, Jesse Harvey, Emerson Pratt, Allison Reinking, Carson Seuntjens, Abby Thompson and Reagan Vos. Crown Bearers included Emmie Medick and George Thompson. The 1st Quarter ends on Friday, Oct. 21 (Early Dismissal Day). The HS play, “The Hamlet Thrill-ma-geddon” will be held Nov. 4th and 5th. The regular season is winding down for Cross Country, Football, and Volleyball. Future games: Cross Country Districts, 10/20 in Orange City. Football Playoffs begin 10/21 with location TBD. Volleyball Tournament begins 10/17 vs. Remsen St. Mary’s @Remsen. Jr/Sr. Career Day in Moville on Friday, Oct. 21 from 10-11.

Mr. Brand

We enjoyed last week with all of our dress up days and celebrating our school and our panther pride! Student council changed some of the middle school days and by far our favorite day was the Teacher and Student swap day. At the end of September we had some trainings going on in the district. Our 6th-8th grade Language Arts/Reading teachers spent time training with our new curriculum company. K-5 had a training with the new reading curriculum, Into Reading. 5th Grade also participated in the Bootup PD today, which focuses on imbedding computer science into lessons. The presenters will support classrooms with implementation for the next two days. We also had six staff attend mentoring and 4 staff attended CPI training. An interview team including four teachers and myself interviewed for Secretary last month towards the end of September. We spent three evenings interviewing 5 candidates. We have chosen one candidate, Heather Fitch to be our new secretary. Our website is live! I have been sending small updates since we went live, but I will be training with our web designer in the afternoon of the 21st. Last week our 5th grade students had an Instrument night to choose and buy/enroll in buying their instruments from Midbell.

Check out The Record! Our staff are consistently writing letters about what’s happening in our school. It is a cool way to showcase our classrooms, etc. On September 28th, we had an early out, we also had our first PBIS assembly along with sometime of decorating the halls for Homecoming week. Last week, I had my one Middle School Athletic Director Meeting in Mapleton. I only attend one each year, and it is a great time to connect with other ADs and also be able to finalize our schedules for the rest of the year. The rest of the year looks good regarding Middle School Athletics for scheduling, etc. We add another team to our Middle School Wrestling Meet, and we were able to pick up another boys basketball game since we lost 2 last year with River Valley.

Last week we had a Pep Rally for Cross Country and Football in the gym towards the end of the day. We will have another Pep Rally next week for the Volleyball girls.

Mr. Bailey

Mr. Bailey introduced Sara Groepper. She is the K-12 Art teacher. Ross Johnson and Ryan Ingall will be introduced in November. Mrs. Lammers and the E-Sports club students were in attendance. This is a new club this year which includes 8 or 9 students. The club utilizes gaming laptops for their competitions. These laptops cost around $1,600 and at this time only require three laptops to compete in a game. The needs may change in the future to another three laptops. We have been working diligently on several state reports that are due soon. Fall Staff Beds – documentation of who is working for us, salary, benefits, and FTE status. Fall Beds (Professional Development Piece and K-3 class sizes). Operational Sharing between school districts maximizes the 21 sharing units per school. On the Certified Enrollment – Enrollment counts, the student numbers have increased. SRI – Student Enrollment in Iowa. On the Facilities update, we continue to work with Thrasher. The new bus should arrive around October 18th. As we are looking at the MidAmerican bills, Dale from EDA is evaluating our usage and rates. The drinking fountains in the new addition didn’t come with filters, so these fountains will be replaced with fountains like the other ones in the school.

8. OLD BUSINESS

9. NEW BUSINESS

Secretary Wages:

Motion by Plendl, seconded by Haggin to approve the starting wage for Secretary $15, Janitor $15 and Groundskeeper $13. This change will go into effect starting October 7 for the November payroll. All voted aye, motion carried.

Contract Recommendation(s):

Motion by Haggin, seconded by Plendl to approve Penny McBride – HS Aide – $13.53 per hour. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Haggin, seconded by Plendl to approve Kristina Perez as an MS Aide at $13.53 + longevity. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Plendl, seconded by Haggin to approve Jordan Bubke as a MS Aide at $14.07 + longevity. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Plendl, seconded by Haggin to approve Heather Fitch as MS Secretary – $16.56 per hour. All voted aye, motion carried.

SBRC Request for Modified Allowable Growth – Special Education Deficit:

Motion by Haggin, seconded by Plendl to approve the request of supplemental authority for a special education deficit, in the amount of (165,583.51) All voted aye, motion carried.

Policy Review(s):

Motion by Plendl, seconded by Haggin to approve the policy changes and waive the second reading of the following polices including: 602.1 – Curriculum Development, 602.2 – Curriculum Implementation, 602.3 – Curriculum Evaluation, 605.1 – Instructional Materials Selection, 605.1R1 – Selection of Instructional Materials, 605.2 – Instructional Materials Inspection, 605.3 – Objection to Instructional Materials, 605.3E1 – Instructions to the Reconsideration Committee, 605.3E2 – Reconsideration of Instructional Materials Reconsideration Request, 605.3E3 – Objection to Instructional and Library Materials Sample Letter to Individual Challenging Instructional Materials, 605.3E4 – Objection to Instructional and Library Materials Request to Prohibit a Student from Checking Out Specific Library Materials, 605.3R1 – Reconsideration of Instructional Materials Regulation. All voted aye, motion carried.

Resignations: None at this time

Snow Bid Removal Approval:

Motion by Haggin, seconded by Plendl to approve the bid from Jon Peschau for the Pierson building snow removal. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Haggin, seconded by Plendl to approve the bid from Bohle Construction for the Kingsley building snow removal. All voted aye, motion carried.

Operational Sharing:

Motion by Haggin, seconded by Plendl to approve the operational sharing including Superintendent – 9, Transportation – 4, Curriculum – 2, Counselor – 2 and HR – 4 = 21. All voted aye, motion carried.

Facility Project Update:

Motion by Plendl, seconded by Haggin to approve the purchase of a replacement sign for the front entrance from Dakronics for $26,649. All voted aye, motion carried.

Fundraiser Requests: None at this time

10. ADJOURNMENT

Motion by Plendl, seconded by Haggin to adjourn at 8:20 p.m. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

OCTOBER 2022 NEWSPAPER REPORT

