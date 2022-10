Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — October 10, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, October 10, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Streck, and Schram. Hamann arrived at 7:02 PM

Absent: None

Others: Two guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM

II. Communications

Molly Fitzpatrick, Student representative, shared with the board the successes of the homecoming activities and shared some upcoming student council events.

III. Consent Agenda

Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

General $101,243.20; Management $1,349; PPEL $4,795.68; Activity $23,676.38; Hot Lunch $44,561.92; Infrastructure $72,052.34; Extra&Hourly Pay $224,040.24.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the following:

Christa Blake for MS Head Girls’ Basketball Coach and Jessica Bruhn, MS Assistant Girls’ Basketball Coach; Chelsea Redenius and AnnJean Petersen as aides in Anthon; and the resignation of Jen Kerns, Jr. High Cheerleading Coach for 23-24 school year. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Title I Application – Streck moved and Hamann seconded to table this application until the November 14th

Meeting, due to the Iowa Department of Education just releasing the application last week. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. SBRC for Special Education Deficit – Kennedy moved and Hamann seconded to approve a special education deficit of $87,072.43 from FY 2022. This approval will allow us to receive the equivalent spending authority for this overage. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. SBRC English Second Language Application – Schram moved and Hamann seconded to table until November

5 ayes. Motion carried.

E. Additional Fundraiser Approvals – Hamann moved and Kennedy seconded to approve a Nothing Bundt Cake

Fundraiser from MVAO Middle School, Rochelle Maynard and Can and Bottle Collection from Junior Class for Prom,

Katherine Dirksen. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

F. Board Policy 300 Series and 505-509 – Schram moved and Hamann seconded to approve the policies as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

G. Board Policy 802.4 – Hamann moved and Kennedy seconded to approve board policy 802.4 as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

H. Security National Bank Designations for 2022-2023 – Schram moved and Streck seconded to remove

Dan Dougherty from the Security National Bank Safety Deposit Box Designations for 2022-2023 and

Approve Andrew Armstead for designation. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

I. Review of Building-Level Safety Protocols – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the updates to

Building-Level Safety Protocols as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Reports

A. Administrative Reports

VI. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:41 PM. The board continued in exempt session to discuss employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO Board Bills — 10/10/22

GENERAL FUND

ARMSTEAD, ANDREW REIMBURSEMENT 323.14

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SUPPLIES 889.49

BECHTOLD, PEGGY REIMBURSEMENT 100.37

BEESON, RHONDA REIMBURSEMENT 10.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 1,636.01

BPA IOWA ASSOCIATION BPA 95.00

BURKE ENGINEERING SALES COMPANY SUPPLIES 1,300.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CENTURYLINK TELEPHONE 376.41

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 10,059.94

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 13,263.74

CLARK, KRISTI REIMBURSEMENT 12.70

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS REPAIRS 1,521.50

CROGHAN, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 80.83

DANBURY REVIEW PUBLISHING 166.39

DECKER EQUIPMENT SUPPLIES 798.09

DICK BLICK SUPPLIES 23.10

DONN, STEPHANIE REIMBURSEMENT 958.78

DOSE, DOLORES REIMBURSEMENT 55.00

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 163.02

FIRST UNUM LIFE INSURANCE CO INSURANCE 1,933.88

FUN AND FUNCTION LLC SUPPLIES 480.77

GAIN, JAMES REIMBURSE.. 185.00

GOETTSCH, JULIANA REIMBURSEMENT 249.89

GROTH, MARK REIMBURSEMENT 140.00

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 769.50

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTION-AL, THE SUPPLIES 5,845.61

HORN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL PHYSICAL 140.00

ICDA, INC. SUPPLIES 60.00

INNOVATIONS ASSOCIATES SUPPLIES 155.00

INTERNATIONAL E-Z UP, INC. SUPPLIES 965.72

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 37.86

IOWA DIVISION OF LABOR SERVICES BOILER INSPECTION 175.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC REGISTRATION 54.00

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES 792.26

KAHL, KORI REIMBURSE 16.04

KENDALL HUNT SUPPLIES 232.00

KINSEY, JENNIFER REIMBURSEMENT 115.90

KLINGENSMITH, SHONA REIMBURSEMENT 83.74

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 106.86

LUCKY LUKE, LLC. SUPPLIES 48.79

MACS CHEVROLET PONTIAC SUPPLIES 1,029.71

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO ACTIVITY REIMBURSEMENT 6,141.00

MAPLETON BP SUPPLIES 246.01

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 692.41

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 281.53

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 1,037.34

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 42.28

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, INC. SUPPLIES 41.00

MID BELL SUPPLIES 1,034.01

MORGAN, KERA REIMBURSEMENT 32.76

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 172.26

MV HOT LUNCH REIMBURSEMENT 16,440.68

NASCO SUPPLIES 241.61

NEUBAUM, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 392.69

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 102.28

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS, INC. SUPPLIES 305.00

NWEA SUPPLIES 7,280.00

NWIBA REGISTRATION 30.00

O’HALLORAN SUPPLIES 407.95

OCONNELL, JOHN REIMBURSEMENT 27.30

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 2,124.74

RAINBOW RESOURCES SUPPLIES 79.87

REALLY GREAT READING SUPPLIES 917.40

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 756.00

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 122.08

SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY SUPPLIES 2,250.00

SBW INC DBA/ACE ENGINE & PARTS SUPPLIES 168.60

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA MEMBERSHIPS/REGISTRATIONS 1,504.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 689.22

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK SECURITY DEPOSIT BOX.. 45.00

SEXTON OIL CO. FUEL 1,876.95

SMITH, SANDY REIMBURSEMENT 81.38

SONOVA USA INC. SUPPLIES 4,017.81

STAPLES BUSINESS CREDIT SUPPLIES 992.00

STOLL, JOHN REIMBURSEMENT 170.10

THELANDER, JEFF REIMBURSEMENT 2,015.74

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 137.00

VERIZON WIRELESS TELEPHONE 80.02

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 745.75

WIMMER, NICOLE REIMBURSEMENT 308.16

WINSUPPLY COMMERCIAL CHARGE SUPPLIES 903.45

WOLFE, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 10.98

Total 101,243.20

MANAGEMENT

HOFFMAN AGENCY INSURANCE/AUDIT 1,349.00

Total 1,349.00

PPEL

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER SUPPLIES 2,370.68

JOURNEYED.COM, INC. SITE LICENSE 2,425.00

Total 4,795.68

ACTIVITY

ANDERSON, FRED OFFICIAL 75.00

BPA IOWA ASSOCIATION BPA 380.00

BSN SPORTS SUPPLIES 1,303.26

CHESTERMAN COMPANY SUPPLIES 1,008.75

CLUB’S CHOICE FUNDRAISING SUPPLIES 1,322.20

COLLINS, SHAWN OFFICIAL 170.00

COWLEY, ANNE OFFICIAL 110.00

DE JAGER, CURT OFFICIAL 125.00

DIRKSEN, KATHERINE REIMBURSEMENT 49.96

DIXON, KRISTIN REIMBURSEMENT 85.00

DOSE, COREY REIMBURSE 12.66

EHLERS, ADAM OFFICIAL 170.00

EHLERS, CHRIS OFFICIAL 255.00

ELLER, CHRIS OFFICIAL 110.00

FIRESIDE STEAKHOUSE SUPPLIES 1,242.00

GILL, GAIGE REIMBURSE 287.84

GOETTSCH, JULIANA REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

GOPHER PERFORMANCE SUPPLIES 100.63

GOSLAR, JAMI REIMBURSEMENT 258.43

GRACEFUL BOUTIQUE SUPPLIES 115.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 5,392.80

GRUDLE, WAYNE OFFICIAL 125.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS SUPPLIES 5,555.50

HILBRANDS, DEAN OFFICIAL 125.00

HUNTER, JOE OFFICIAL 125.00

HYTREK, NICK OFFICIAL 125.00

IOWA CHEERLEADING COACHES REGISTRATION 520.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOC MEMBERSHIP 75.00

IOWA TRACK & FIELD COACH CLINIC 214.00

JANSEN, TAYLOR REIMBURSEMENT 41.81

JOHNSON, KIM OFFICIAL 110.00

KAHL, JUSTIN REIMBURSE 94.79

KERNS, JENNIFER REIMBURSEMENT 81.33

KREBER, CHRIS OFFICIAL.. 125.00

KREBER, JASON OFFICIAL. 125.00

KREBER, KELLY OFFICIAL 125.00

KUHL, DAVID OFFICIAL 330.00

KUHLMANN, KOREY OFFICIAL 125.00

MEYER, CHARLIE OFFICIAL 85.00

MILLER, BRIA OFFICIAL 110.00

MUCKEY, DENNIS REIMBURSEMENT 210.00

REA, JERRY OFFICIAL 125.00

REA, MATTHEW OFFICIAL 125.00

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 146.34

STOLL, LANA REIMBURSE 12.76

TIREVOLD, LEA REIMBURSEMENT 288.90

TOKHEIM, JIM OFFICIAL 125.00

TOWNE, RENEE OFFICIAL 110.00

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 6.70

VAUGHN, JEROME OFFICIAL 125.00

WATTS, BEN OFFICIAL 125.00

WHITEING, DEVLUN OFFICIAL 75.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 1,349.00

WOLFE, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 11.72

Total 23,676.38

HOT LUNCH

KEMPS SUPPLIES 5,391.45

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 16,269.87

MARTIN BROS PKG FOOD/SUPPLIES 20,569.62

STOLL, LANA REIMBURSE 56.98

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 2,274.00

Total 44,561.92

INFRASTRUCTURE

BONINE GARAGE DOORS DBA MRB SERVICES 276.00

EPS LAWNWORKS SERVICES 100.00

FELD FIRE SERVICES 542.00

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIER 2,295.34

INFINITE CAMPUS CIC DATA BASE 1,800.00

INNOVATIVE LABORATORY SYSTEMS CABINETS.. 10,450.00

JAY LAN LAWN CARE SERVICES 1,293.00

LAKEPORT HEATING AND COOLING SERVICES 180.00

METRO ELECTRIC SERVICES 846.89

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 3,210.30

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICE.. 13,277.68

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 181.93

PRESTO-X COMPANY SERVICES 0.00

RESILITE SPORTS PRODUCTS, INC. WRESTLING 11,920.20

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 22,778.50

SOOLAND BOBCAT RENTAL 1,500.00

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 1,400.50

Total 72,052.34

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 20, 2022