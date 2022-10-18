Moville City Council Minutes — October 5, 2022

Moville City Council

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Mayor Jim Fisher calls the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Tom Conolly, Bret Hayworth, Joel Robinson, and John Parks are present. Paul Malm connects via Zoom. Parks motions to approve the agenda, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the Utility Billing trial balance, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. There were no speakers during Open Forum. Guests include Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Edgar Rodriguez, Joe Barnes, Andrew Anderson, Neal Rolling and Dan Kramer.

No Fire Department update was given. Police Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. He introduced the council to part time officer Andrew Anderson. Council considers the bids for 10 or 15 year loans from United Bank of Iowa and Security National Bank for the $600,000 bond to pay for the improvements at Frontage Road and 2nd / 3rd Streets. Council reviewed proposed rates and Parks motions to accept the 10 year proposal from United Bank of Iowa, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews the 2023 Wellmark Insurance renewal. No action at this time.

Council considers possible revenues and expenses of hiring a City Inspector. Members from Kingsley City Council were in attendance and asked questions about how such an agreement would be structured. Clerk Peterson asked for their input on what services would be most valuable to them, and how often. Council discussed concerns and reviewed Dave Christensen’s email responses to questions posed regarding the possible structure and employment contract. No action at this time.

Council considers the liquor license application from Sunnybrook Flower Shop. Hayworth motions to approve, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council comments and concerns were discussed.

With no further business Hayworth motioned to adjourn at around 6:50 pm and Robinson seconds. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 20, 2022