Notice of Election & List of Precincts (Plymouth County)

Notice of General Election

Plymouth County, Iowa



Notice is hereby given that there will be a General Election in Plymouth County, Iowa, at the polling places in each of the voting precincts on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, for the purpose of electing the candidates for federal, state, and county offices.

The polls in all voting precincts will be open from 7:00a.m. until 8:00p.m.

Public testing on the voting machines will begin on Tuesday, October 25th at 2:00 p.m. in the Election storage room in the Courthouse Annex. Please call 712-546-6100 if you wish to attend the public test.

Voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the voting location before they may receive and cast a ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered or who have changed precincts also may be required to provide proof of residence. Any voter who cannot show ID may have their identity attested to by another registered voter in the precinct who has proper ID. All voters will be required to present an approved form of identification. For additional information about voter identification visit https://sos.iowa.gove/voterid or phone (712) 546-6100 to talk to your County Auditor.

Effective January 15, 2022, Plymouth County is divided into 11 voting precincts and the following precincts shall be established, listed with their precinct number, boundary legal description, polling/voting site and location:

PRECINCT #1 ….Le Mars Convention Center (lower level) 301 12th St. S.E., Le Mars, Iowa

All that part of the City of Le Mars lying north and east of the following described boundary line: Commencing at the center of the intersection of 12th Street South and the east Corporate Limits of the City of Le Mars, thence west through the center of 12th Street South to the center of the intersection of 4th Avenue East and 12th Street South, thence north through the center of 4th Avenue East to the center of the intersection of 9th Street South and 4th Avenue East, thence west through the center of 9th Street South to the center of the intersection of 3rd Avenue East and 9th Street South, thence north through the center of 3rd Avenue East to the center of the intersection of 1st Street North and 3rd Avenue East, thence west through the center of 1st Street North to the center of the intersection of 2nd Avenue East and 1st Street North, thence north through the center of 2nd Avenue East to the center of the intersection of 2nd Avenue East and 6th Street North, thence east through the center of 6th Street North to the center of the intersection of 4th Avenue East and 6th Street North, thence north through the center of 4th Avenue East to the center of the intersection of 4th Avenue East and Park Lane, thence east through the center of Park Lane to the center of the intersection of Park Lane and Highway 3, thence east through the centerline of Highway 3 to the east Corporate Limits of the City of Le Mars.

PRECINCT #2 ….Le Mars Convention Center (lower level) 301 12th St. S.E., Le Mars, Iowa

All that part of the City of Le Mars lying east and south of the following described boundary line: Commencing at the center of Lincoln Avenue and the South Corporate Limits of the city of Le Mars, thence north through the center of Lincoln Avenue to the center of the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 18th Street South, thence northeasterly through the center of Lincoln Street South to the center of the intersection 12th Street South and Lincoln Street South, thence east through the center of 12th Street South to the center of the intersection of 2nd Avenue West and 12th Street South, thence north through the center of 2ndAvenue West to the center of the intersection of 4th Street South and 2nd Avenue West, thence east through the center of 4th Street South to the center of the intersection of 3rd Avenue East and 4th Street South, thence south through the Center of 3rd Avenue East to the center of the intersection of 9th Street South and 3rd Avenue East, thence east through the center of 9th Street South to the center of the intersection of 4th Ave. East and 9th Street South, thence south through the center of 4th Avenue East to the center of the intersection of 12th Street South and 4th Avenue East, thence east through the center of 12th Street South to the east Corporate Limits of the City of Le Mars; and including within unincorporated areas described as Lot 1 and Lot 2 of Kilker’s Subdivision lying within America Township also identified as Census Block 191499702001053.

PRECINCT #3…. Le Mars Convention Center (lower level), 301 12th S.E., Le Mars, Iowa

All that part of the City of Le Mars lying west and north of the following described boundary line: Commencing at the center of Lincoln Avenue and the south Corporate Limits of the city of Le Mars, thence north through the center of Lincoln Avenue to the center of the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 18th Street South, thence northeasterly through the center of Lincoln Street South to the center of the intersection of 12th Street South and Lincoln Street South, thence east through the center of 12th Street South to the center of the intersection of 2nd Avenue West and 12th Street South, thence north through the center of 2nd Avenue West to the center of the intersection of 4th Street South and 2nd Avenue West, thence east through the center of 4th Street South to the center of the intersection of 3rd Avenue East and 4th Street South, thence north through the center of 3rd Avenue East to the center of the intersection of 1st Street North and 3rd Avenue East, thence west through the center of 1st Street North to the center of the intersection of 2nd Avenue East and 1st Street North, thence north through the center of 2nd Avenue East to the center of the intersection of 6th Street North and 2nd Avenue East, thence east through the center of 6th Street North to the center of the intersection of 4th Avenue East and 6th Street North, thence north through the center of 4th Avenue East to the north Corporate Limits of the City of Le Mars; and including within unincorporated areas described as part of Section 30, Twp. 92, Range 45 lying within America Township also identified as Census Block 191499702002044.

PRECINCT #4 ….Plymouth Co. Annex Bldg. (lower level), 225 4th Ave. SE, Le Mars, Iowa

All of the City of Struble, and all of Elgin, Fredonia, Meadow and America Township with excluding the unincorporated areas described as part of Section 30, Township 92, Range 45 lying within America Township also identified as Census Block 191499702002044 and including that portion of the City of Le Mars as follows: That part of the City of Le Mars lying north and east of the following described boundary line: Commencing at the intersection of 4th Avenue East and the north Corporate Limits of the city of Le Mars, thence south through the center of 4th Avenue East to the Center of the intersection of 4th Avenue East and Park Lane, thence east through the center of Park Lane to the center of the intersection of Park Lane and Highway 3, thence east through the centerline of Highway 3 to the east Corporate Limits of the City of Le Mars.

PRECINCT #5….Remsen Public Library, 211 Fulton St., Remsen, Iowa ….All of the Cities of Remsen and Oyens, and all of Remsen and Marion Townships.

PRECINCT #6 ….Brunsville Legion 305 Oak St., Brunsville, Iowa

All of the Cities of Brunsville and Craig, and all of Johnson, Grant, Preston Townships and Washington township excluding that part of the City of Le Mars.

PRECINCT #7 ….Kissinger Community Center, 608 Main St., Merrill, Iowa….All of the City of Merrill and all of Liberty, Stanton, and Plymouth Townships.

PRECINCT #8 ….Perry Township Hall, 22504 C60 (4 miles west of Hinton)…All of Hancock and Perry Townships.

PRECINCT #9 ….Hinton Community Center, 208 West Main, Hinton, Iowa….All of the City of Hinton, and all of Hungerford Township and Lincoln Township including that portion of Sioux City within Hungerford Township in Plymouth County.

PRECINCT #10 ….Kingsley Community Center, 207 E. 1st St., Kingsley, Iowa….All of the City of Kingsley and all of Garfield, Union, Elkhorn and Henry Townships

PRECINCT #11…. Wesley United Methodist Church, 350 Main St., Akron, Iowa

All of the Cities of Akron & Westfield and all of Portland, Westfield and Sioux Townships

If you are challenged as unqualified to vote, you may cast a ballot in accordance with Section 49.81, Iowa Code. Any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle.

For further information, please contact the county auditor’s office: Telephone:712-546-6100 or E-mail: sfeldman@plymouthcountyiowa.gov

This notice is published in compliance with Section 49.53, Iowa Code. This notice shall contain a sample copy of the ballot.

I do hereby certify that the sample ballot shown, to be a sample copy of the ballots to be used in the General Election to be held on November 8, 2022.

Stacey Feldman – Commissioner of Elections

Cheri A. Nitzschke – Deputy of Elections