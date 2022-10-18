Public Notice of Stormwater Discharge

Midwest Auto Properties, LLC

Midwest Auto Properties, LLC plans to submit a Notice of Intent to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to be covered under the NPDES General Permit #2 – Stormwater Discharge Associated with Industrial Activity for Construction Activities.

The stormwater discharge will be from an area of land in Woodbury County, Iowa located in Part of Government Lot 1, Section 1, Township 88 North, Range 47 West, Woodbury County, Iowa. Stormwater will be discharged from one point sources to the following stream: roadway ditch to Big Whiskey Creek.

Comments may be submitted to the Stormwater Discharge Coordinator, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division, 502 E. 9th Street, Des Moines, IA 50319-0034. The public may review the Notice of Intent from 8 A.M. to 4:30 P.M., Monday – Friday, at the above address after it has been received by the department.

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 20, 2022