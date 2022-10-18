Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — September 27, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

September 27, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on September 27, 2022 at 9:30 am for a board meeting. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 9/27/22 meeting agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve minutes of the 9/20/22 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the Depository Resolution #09272022 as presented by Shelly Sitzmann, Treasurer. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve Roepke Addition in Section 29 of Elkhorn Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a preconstruction agreement with the IDOT, #2023-C-019 Hwy 75N. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to declare two Zimmatic irrigation systems and a pump as surplus property at the Chatsworth Pit to be sold; which is co-owned with Sioux County at 50% for each county.

Sioux County will also declare these items as surplus property. Motion Carried. The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:38 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Plymouth County Board Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 20, 2022