Probate — Leroy Edwards
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LEROY EDWARD EDWARDS, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR056701
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Leroy Edward Edwards, Deceased, who died on or about June 9, 2022:
You are hereby notified that on September 27, 2022, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated 9/26/2022.
Katie Edwards,
Administrator of Estate
604 Hackberry Street
Correctionville, IA 51016
Jay Phipps, ICIS#: AT0008864
Attorney for Administrator
Phipps Law Office, PLC
240 Main Street
Moville, IA 51039
Date of second publication
October 20, 2022
Probate Code Section 304
* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).
Published in The Record
Thursday, October 13, 2022
and Thursday, October 20, 2022