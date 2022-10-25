Albert “Al” Bartels

Omaha — Preceded in death by wife of 50 years: Elaine; parents; all brothers & sisters. Survived by son: Scott (Penny) Bartels; grandson: Jordan (Shelby) Bartels; great-grandkids: Blakely & Graham.

Al was a church choir director for 50 years and a long-time music teacher at Northwest High School, as well as an accomplished musician and vocalist.

Celebration of Life Service: 11 AM Saturday (10/22/2022) with Visitation 1 hour prior, at Calvary Lighthouse Church 2941 N. 80th St. Omaha, Nebraska.

Memorials to the family for later designation.

