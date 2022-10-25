Anthon City Council Minutes — October 19, 2022

Anthon City Council

OCTOBER 19, 2022

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Petersen called the special meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on October 19, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Allan Pithan, Barb Benson, Mona Kirchgatter, Jonathan Kuhlmann, and Paul Lansink. Also present – Jeff Collins.

AGENDA: Motion by Kuhlman, seconded by Kirchgatter to approve the printed agenda as presented. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION: Motion by Benson, seconded by Kirchgatter, to adopt Resolution #2022-10-537 entitled “Resolution Adopting revisions to the Employee Policy Handbook for the City of Anthon, Iowa.” On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Pithan, Kuhlman, Lansink and Kirchgatter; nays – none.

CLOSED SESSION: Motion by Lansink, seconded by Kuhlman, to go into closed session at 5:33 p.m., by request of Jeff Collins, according to Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i). All ayes, Motion carried. Council entered closed session. At 6:13 p.m., Kirchgatter made the motion to end the closed session and return to open session, seconded by Lansink. All ayes. Motion carried. Council reconvened in open session at 6:13 p.m.

HIRE PUBLIC WORKS SUPERINTENDENT: Tabled to next meeting.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Kuhlmann, seconded by Lansink, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Petersen proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:14 p.m.

Lisa M. Petersen, Mayor

ATTEST:

Amy Buck, Deputy City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 27, 2022