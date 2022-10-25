City of Anthon vs. Donald L. Jones (Deceased)

Public Notice

IN THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

CASE NO.: EQCV204894

ORIGINAL NOTICE

CITY OF ANTHON Petitioner, vs. DONALD D. JONES (DECEASED) AND THEIR UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, SUCCESSORS IN INTEREST, AND THEIR SPOUSES AND THE UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY LOCATED IN WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, TO-WIT: LOTS 1 AND 2 IN BLOCK 15, ANTHON, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA (500 EAST MAIN STREET, ANTHON, IOWA) and UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, RURAL HOUSING SERVICE, Respondents.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENTS:

You are hereby notified that there is now on file in the office of the clerk of the above court a Petition in the above-entitled action, a copy of which petition is attached hereto. The City of Anthon’s purpose for acquiring the property is to ensure its future residential use. The Petitioner’s attorney is Allyson C. Dirksen of the Heidman Law Firm, P.L.L.C., whose address is 1128 Historic Fourth Street, P.O. Box 3086, Sioux City, Iowa 51102.

You are further notified that unless, within 20 days after service of this original notice upon you, you serve, and within a reasonable time thereafter file a motion or answer, in the Iowa District Court for Woodbury County, at the courthouse in Sioux City, Iowa, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Pursuant to Iowa Code 657A.10B(2)(b), the intended purpose for acquiring the property is to cause the property to have the conditions listed in Paragraph 10 of the Petition for Title to Abandoned Real Property remedied via sale, development, or repair of the property.

(SEAL) __________________________

CLERK OF THE ABOVE COURT

Woodbury County Courthouse

Sioux City, Iowa 51101

If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate in court because of a disability, immediately call your district ADA coordinator at 712-279-6035. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942).

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 27, 2022