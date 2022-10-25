Correctionville City Council Minutes — October 17, 2022

Correctionville City Council

Special City Council Meeting –

October 17, 2022

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on October 7, 2022, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Ciara Alioth, Kourtnee Fox, Dan Volkert, Bob Beazley and Adam Petty. Absent: None.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

NEW BUSINESS:

City Council and all 11 active members of the Correctionville Fire and Rescue Department met to discuss the department and address any needs or concerns of the members. Clerk Putzier will look into the Junior Firefighter’s Program and what our current insurance policy says.

OTHER BUSINESS:

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:20 p.m.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, CMC, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 27, 2022