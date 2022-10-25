Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes/Claims — October 4, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

October 4, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on October 4, 2022 at 9:30 am for a board meeting. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the 10/4/22 meeting agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve the minutes of the 9/27/22 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll issued 9/30/2022 & claims paid 10/4/2022. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Resolution #100422-1 to Declare Necessity and Establish an Urban Renewal Area and Approve Urban Renewal Plan and Projects for the Plymouth County Wind Urban Renewal Area. VanOtterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve Urban Renewal Joint Agreement with the City of Remsen. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve Ordinance #100422-2 Providing for the Division of Taxes Levied on Taxable Property in the Plymouth County Wind Urban Renewal Area and waiving the second and third readings of the ordinance. VanOtterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to appoint John Meis to the Plymouth Co. EMS Board. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to proclaim October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve Resolution #100422-3 to abate the taxes on parcel #09-06-700-122, a building on leased land in Sec 6 of Westfield Twp. VanOtterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve the revised Plymouth County Investment Policy. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the Recorder’s Quarterly Report for July-Sept. 2022 as presented by Recorder Jolynn Goodchild. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the gravel production quote from Keith Hagedorn Construction for crushing gravel at the Chatsworth Pit for 2022. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve Resolution #100422-4 for the transfer of $2,200,000 of Local Road Use Tax funds to the Farm-to-Market fund. VanOtterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve permits to Cherokee Rural Water in Sec 11/12 Meadow Twp on L22, Sec 21/22 Stanton Twp on K49, and Sec 2/3 Lincoln Twp on Marble Ave. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:23 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 10-4-2022

Access Systems copier contract 452.22

AgriVision Equipment lawn mower 53.05

Noel Ahmann mileage 190.57

City of Akron UTILITIES 66.72

Akron Hometowner publications 390.22

Anthony Plumbing, Heating BUILDINGS 140.00

Bentson Pest Control extermination services 100.00

Bob Barker Co. jail mattresses 789.90

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 30.00

Bomgaars supplies 106.86

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 52.20

C & R Supply PARTS 38.14

Brandon Cabney cell phone allowance 90.00

Carroll Construction Supply PAINT 27.51

Casey’s fuel 7987.94

Charles Mix Co Sheriff civil process fee 50.00

Chemsearch GREASE 908.95

Cherokee Co Sheriff service 40.00

Cole Papers custodial supplies 446.04

Susan T. Connors transcript 67.50

Cornhusker International FILTERS 260.58

Culligan Water water system 35.00

CWD food supplies 1743.23

Conner Delfs cell phone allowance 90.00

Des Moines Stamp supplies 61.90

Document Depot shredding 220.50

Scott Dorhout cell phone allowance 90.00

Douglas County Sheriff service 50.00

Dreckman Excavating topsoil 130.00

Eakes Inc supplies 36.00

Fastenal custodial supplies 120.70

Stacey Feldman misc. reimbursements 359.55

Dawn Fifita cell phone allowance 90.00

Floyd Valley Healthcare inmate medical, nursing cont. 2018.64

Frederes Plumbing BUILDINGS 642.45

Frontier phone 1231.99

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 935.00

Get Branded 360 uniform 132.37

Godbersen-Smith Construction GRANULAR 19805.58

Jolynn Goodchild mileage, cell phone 75.00

Gordon Flesch Company copier maint. agreement 150.32

Government Forms office supplies 197.64

Graves Construction construction project 25882.75

Greenway Lawn Care GROUNDS 72.82

GRP & Associates medical supplies 207.00

H&H Dirt Work BRIDGES 95096.08

Hardware Hank supplies 58.94

Kirk Hatting cell phone allowance 90.00

Jamie Hauser mileage 325.00

Pat Heissel cell phone allowance 90.00

Henry Co Sheriff service 33.50

HGM Associates OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 1883.79

Peter Holtgrew MEALS & LODGING 27.50

Jill Holzman cell phone allowance 90.00

Iowa DOT SIGNS 827.08

IMWCA work comp premium 10287.00

Iowa DNR well permits 50.00

Iowa DNR EROSION CONTROL 115.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy jail school 250.00

Iowa Negotiation & Consulting HR consulting 1200.00

Iowa Secretary of State OFFICE EXPENSE 30.00

ISCTA leadership conf 70.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS.. 474.85

ISU Extension pesticide applicator 140.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 1410.10

Jensen Motors PARTS 870.00

City of Kingsley UTILITIES 40.50

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1840.00

Lampert Lumber PIPE CULVERTS 603.37

Larimer County Sheriff service 46.00

Le Mars Daily Sentinel PUBLICATIONS 15.12

City of Le Mars utility assistance 116.38

Le Mars Apartment rent assistance 300.00

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 120,967.80

Mail Services mv renewal notices 995.97

Donna Marconi transcripts 50.00

Max I Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 67.92

Menards PARTS 266.96

Metal Culverts CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 12745.20

MidAmerican Energy utilities.. 479.17

Midwest Wheel PARTS 206.67

Mullally Properties rent assistance 300.00

Northern Lights Foodservice food supplies 917.95

One Office Solutions office supplies 134.65

City of Oyens UTILITIES 46.00

Kyle Petersen cell phone allowance 90.00

Ply Co Board of Health pass thru grant 1527.53

Ply Co Employees insurance reimbursements 29497.31

Ply Co Treasurer flex reimb. 2207.84

Premier Communications UTILITIES 51.43

Quality Inn MEALS & LODGING 352.77

Darin Raymond car wash/fuel.. 72.33

Northwest REC electric 2187.99

City of Remsen UTILITIES 227.85

Jill Renken postage/mileage.. 246.45

Richards Construction construction project 164,652.01

Thomas Rohe MEALS & LODGING 341.30

Sapp Bros. Petroleum PARTS 163.50

Schlotfeldt Engineering OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 5400.00

Steve Schnepf cell phone allowance 90.00

Schroeder Dozer Service GRANULAR 24200.00

Trudy Seng MILEAGE 263.13

Sherwin Williams paint 275.49

Lawrence Shreffler PAVEMENT MARKINGS 2750.00

SIMPCO Hazmat coverage 13549.00

Rick Singer cell phone allowance 90.00

Sioux Co Sheriff service 63.76

Sioux Sales Company BU-C test kits 64.75

Southern Sioux County RWS water 317.79

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Stoney Creek Inn lodging 530.88

Mark Sturgeon transcripts 32.50

Jeff Te Brink cell phone allowance 90.00

The Home Depot Pro custodial supplies 232.29

Thomson Reuters West CLEAR 240.75

TK Elevator Corp elevator maintenance 521.37

Total Motors parts 2236.32

Treasurer State of Iowa indigent defense fund 1175.00

Brett Udell Trucking GRANULAR 77952.27

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 85.00

Vanguard Appraisals website hosting 4468.75

Verizon cell phone 816.76

VISA misc. Sheriff expense.. 2473.60

Wagner Auto Supply parts 954.22

Wal-Mart supplies 784.52

Wex Bank fuel 9332.37

Jacob Wingert cell phone allowance 90.00

Shonden Wurth motel/mileage 400.68

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 5270.11

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 27, 2022