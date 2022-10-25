Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — October 11, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

October 11, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on October 11, 2022 at 9:30 am for a board meeting. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 10/11/22 meeting agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the minutes of the 10/4/22 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Resolution #101122-1 establishing compensation for the Precinct Election Officials. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the FY 2022 Library contracts with allocations to be paid to the libraries. Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve the amended Plymouth County Seat Belt Restraint and Vehicle Use Policy. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to open the public hearing for the Plymouth Co. Flood Plain Ordinance at 10 a.m. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

Alan Lucken presented information about the ordinance. No members from the public were in attendance on behalf of the ordinance and no written comments were received.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to end public hearing the public hearing at 10:03 am. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Ordinance #101122-2 adopting the Plymouth County Flood Plain Ordinance and to waive the 2nd and 3rd publications and readings of the ordinance. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

Ruth Rose, Debra Dykstra, Zac and Chris Chwirka were present to ask the Board about the closing a portion of Talbot Road and to ask how soon that portion of Talbot Road will be closed as it has been 2 years since the Board of Supervisors approved moving forward in vacating that portion of Talbot Road. County Engineer stated the notification, vacation, and deed process will be completed in yet this fall of 2022.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the July – September 2022 Communication Center, Sheriff and Jail departments quarterly reports as presented by Sheriff TeBrink and Jail Lt. Tammy Jorgenson. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 2022 Plymouth Co. Weed Commissioner’s report and the 2023 Weed Commissioner Certification form as presented by Weed Commissioner Matt Loutsch. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:59 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 27, 2022