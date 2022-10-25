Probate — Kent A. Baker

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KENT A. BAKER, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056699

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Kent A. Baker, Deceased, who died on or about September 23, 2022:

You are hereby notified that on October 5, 2022, the Last Will and Testament of Kent A. Baker, deceased, bearing date of July 10, 2020, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Chad Thompson was appointed Executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: October 11, 2022

/s/ Chad Thompson

Chad Thompson, Executor

4 East 2nd Street, P.O. Box 219

Kingsley, IA 51028

/s/ Chad Thompson

Chad Thompson, ICIS#: AT0007809

Attorney for Executor

4 East 2nd Street, P.O. Box 219

Kingsley, IA 51028

Phone: 712-378-3611

Date of second publication:

October 27, 2022

Probate Code Section 304

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 20, 2022

and Thursday, October 27, 2022