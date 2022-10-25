Probate — Mary Lue Schneiders

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARY LUE SCHNEIDERS, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056730

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Mary Lue Schneiders, Deceased, who died on or about August 15, 2022:

You are hereby notified that on October 19, 2022, the Last Will and Testament of Mary Lue Schneiders, deceased, bearing date of April 15, 2015, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Gerald S. Schneiders was appointed Executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated October 19, 2022

Gerald S. Schneiders,

Executor of the Estate

2607 Nicklaus Blvd., Unit #106

Sioux City, Iowa 51106

Dale B. Smith

Attorney for the Executor

P.O. Box AC, 423 Evans St.

Sloan, Iowa 51055

Date of second publication:

November 3, 2022

Probate Code Section 304

*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 27, 2022

and Thursday, November 3, 2022