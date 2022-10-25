Probate — Shirley Brown

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHIRLEY BROWN, A/K/A SHIRLEY E. BROWN, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR020216

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of SHIRLEY BROWN, A/K/A SHIRLEY E. BROWN, Deceased, who died on or about October 3, 2022:

You are hereby notified that on October 12, 2022, the Last Will and Testament of Shirley Brown, a/k/a Shirley E. Brown, deceased, bearing date of July 23, 1975, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Janet Bauerly was appointed Executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: October 12, 2022

/S/ Janet Bauerly

Janet Bauerly, Executor of Estate

PO Box 363

223 Dover Street

Kingsley, IA 51028

/S/ Barry Thompson

Barry Thompson, ICIS#: AT0007814

Attorney for Executor

Thompson Law Office, LLP

4 East 2nd Street

PO Box 219

Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication:

November 3, 2022

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 27, 2022

and Thursday, November 3, 2022