Probate — Shirley Brown
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHIRLEY BROWN, A/K/A SHIRLEY E. BROWN, Deceased.
CASE NO. ESPR020216
Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of SHIRLEY BROWN, A/K/A SHIRLEY E. BROWN, Deceased, who died on or about October 3, 2022:
You are hereby notified that on October 12, 2022, the Last Will and Testament of Shirley Brown, a/k/a Shirley E. Brown, deceased, bearing date of July 23, 1975, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Janet Bauerly was appointed Executor of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated: October 12, 2022
/S/ Janet Bauerly
Janet Bauerly, Executor of Estate
PO Box 363
223 Dover Street
Kingsley, IA 51028
/S/ Barry Thompson
Barry Thompson, ICIS#: AT0007814
Attorney for Executor
Thompson Law Office, LLP
4 East 2nd Street
PO Box 219
Kingsley, IA 51028
Date of second publication:
November 3, 2022
Probate Code Section 304
* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).
Published in The Record
Thursday, October 27, 2022
and Thursday, November 3, 2022