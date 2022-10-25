River Valley School Board Minutes — October 14, 2022
River Valley Community School
Special Board Meeting
10/14/2022 — 5:00 PM
Board Room Jr/Sr High School
Correctionville, IA
Attendees — Voting Members
Scott Knaack, Vice – President
Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member
Ted Mammen, President
Sharleen Duncan, Board Member
Jessica Wilson, Board Member
Non-Voting Members
Mr. Scott Bailey, Superintendent
Noah Phillips, Principal
1. Call to Order
The Special Meeting was called to order at 5:00 pm.
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call
Board Members Ted Mammen, Scott Knaack, Jessica Wilson, and Shar Duncan were in attendance. Board Member Bobbi Dewitt was present via conference call.
4. New Business
A. Closed session to review or discuss records which are required or authorized by state or federal law to be kept confidential pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(a) and to conduct a hearing on discipline of a student pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(e)
The Board entered closed session at 5:02 pm.
Motion made by: Scott Knaack
Motion seconded by: Ted Mammen
Voting: Unanimously Approved
B. Return to Open Session
The Board returned to open session at 6:32 pm
Motion made by: Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan
Voting: Unanimously Approved
C. Action regarding student discipline
I move to reverse the disciplinary action taken by district administration against the student who was the subject of the hearing.
Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan
Motion seconded by: Ted Mammen
Voting:
Scott Knaack – Yes
Bobbi Dewitt – No
Ted Mammen – Yes
Sharleen Duncan – Yes
Jessica Wilson – Yes
5. Adjournment
Motion to adjourn was made at 6:36 pm.
Motion made by: Jessica Wilson
Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan
Voting: Unanimously Approved
