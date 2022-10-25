River Valley School Board Minutes — October 14, 2022

River Valley Community School

Special Board Meeting

10/14/2022 — 5:00 PM

Board Room Jr/Sr High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Scott Knaack, Vice – President

Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Ted Mammen, President

Sharleen Duncan, Board Member

Jessica Wilson, Board Member

Non-Voting Members

Mr. Scott Bailey, Superintendent

Noah Phillips, Principal

1. Call to Order

The Special Meeting was called to order at 5:00 pm.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

Board Members Ted Mammen, Scott Knaack, Jessica Wilson, and Shar Duncan were in attendance. Board Member Bobbi Dewitt was present via conference call.

4. New Business

A. Closed session to review or discuss records which are required or authorized by state or federal law to be kept confidential pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(a) and to conduct a hearing on discipline of a student pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(e)

The Board entered closed session at 5:02 pm.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

B. Return to Open Session

The Board returned to open session at 6:32 pm

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

C. Action regarding student discipline

I move to reverse the disciplinary action taken by district administration against the student who was the subject of the hearing.

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Ted Mammen

Voting:

Scott Knaack – Yes

Bobbi Dewitt – No

Ted Mammen – Yes

Sharleen Duncan – Yes

Jessica Wilson – Yes

5. Adjournment

Motion to adjourn was made at 6:36 pm.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

