Woodbury Central School Board Minutes/Bills — October 10, 2022

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

October 10, 2022

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high school library on Sept. 12, 2022 with call to order by President Nelson at 7:30 pm.

Members present Nelson, Thomsen, Reblitz, Cross, Lloyd, Verschoor. Absent: Steffen.

Visitors: Lindi Bolender, Faith Lambert, Madi Lloyd, Carter Black, Shawna-Dash Sophie Fedderson.

Agenda: Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve the agenda. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to waive the reading of the regular board meeting minutes from Sept. 12, 2022 and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Cross, second by Reblitz to approve bills in the amounts of $69,814.43 from the General Fund, $5294.00 from the Management Fund, $53,535.53 from the Sales Tax Fund, $39,918.60 from the

Activity Fund, and $17,165.65 from the Nutrition Fund and prepaid checks for $38,637.82 from the General Fund, $7,708.47 from the Activity Fund, $1,778.37 from the PPEL Fund, $500.00 from the Management Fund, $34,991.95 from the Sales tax fund and $1,079.30 from the Lunch Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: none.

Reports:

Mrs. Metcalf: Report

Mr. Bormann: Absent – Glackin reported on Math program things they are doing.

Mr. Glackin- Report on some building projects.

Policies & Procedures:

Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve revisions to the following board policies. Motion carried, all voting aye.

402.2 Child Abuse Reporting, 408.1 Licensed employee Prof. Dev., 501.14 Open Enroll Out, 501.15 Open Enroll In, 505.5 Graduation, 507.2 Administration of Medications, 601.2 School Day, 602.1 Curriculum Dev., 602.2 Curriculum Implementation, 602.3 Curriculum Evaluation, 605.1 Inst. & Library Material selection, 605.1R1 Process for Inst. & Library Materials Selection, 605.2 Inst. & Library Materials Inspection, 605.3

Objection to Inst. Materials, 605.3.R1 Reconsideration of Inst. Materials Regulation, 605.4 Tech & Inst. Materials, 605.5 School Library, 607.2 Student Health Services, 802.4 Capital Assets, 901 Public Examination of School records.

Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve the first reading of Board policies 804.5 Stock Pres. Medication Supply, 804.6R.1 Radon mitigation, and 401.18 Employee expression. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Notification open enrollment request approvals:

Katie Rogers (KP) for Faith (10th) to attend WC, Jessica Jacobsen (SC) for Isaiah (8th) to attend WC, Justine Sleezer and Ty Ericsson for Brailee Sleezer (11th) to attend L-B, Andrea Harman for Max (7th) to attend L-B, Sara Corley for Abran Corley(1st) to attend Clayton Ridge, Angela Hallowell for Catherine Jones (5th) to attend SBL, and Robert Hunter for Brandon Lane (9th) to attend SC.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation:

Lloyd reviewed the Building and Grounds Committee discussion on updates to the Baseball/Softball dugouts, concessions, bathrooms and crows nest. Also, mentioned they want to meet with high school science teachers on updates to those rooms.

Moved by Reblitz, second by Verschoor to approve the $1000 change order for the H2I Group project in the MS Gym. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

Moved by Cross, second by Reblitz to accept the resignation of Zachary Riley-Asst. Baseball. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve volunteer quiz bowl coach Tina Wickersham and paid musical position for Elizabeth Ross. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to approve William Destigter contract change from 4 to 5 days for early bird weights and an Micayla Archer at starting pay of $13.24/hour for long term para sub. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve the transfer in of up to 20 sick days for all staff who were previously employed at an educational institution retroactive to the past 2 years of new hires. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Co-curricular: Moved by Reblitz, second by Verschoor to approve the 2024 Washington DC trip. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items

Glackin – recognized the student council representatives to the School Board – Carter Black and Madi Lloyd.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Verschoor to approve Jeremy Cross as the delegate to the IASB Conv. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Discussion on legislative priorities.

Moved by Cross, second by Verschoor to approve Modified Allowable Growth for the Special Education Deficit of $119,884.60. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve the Treasurer’s Report for 21-22. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to approve operational sharing with Lawton-Bronson for a Career/College Counselor (0.2). Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Reblitz, second by Verschoor to approve free breakfast for all students for 21-22 (starting back to Aug. 23) as long as the fund balance stays above state required 3 months of operational costs. Motion

carried, all voting aye.

For the good of the cause: none.

Adjourn: Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to adjourn at 9:10 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Eric Nelson, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — OCTOBER 2022

OPERATING FUND

ACCESS ELEVATOR INC. NEW DOOR MOTOR 698.00

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 594.00

ATC GROUP SERVICES 3 YEAR ASBESTOS INSPECTION..610.00

Beelner Service Inc. REPAIR WIRING TO BOOSTER PUMP AT BB FIELD 123.42

Beelner Service Inc. PLUMBING AT CONCESSION STAND 278.90

Vendor Total: 402.32

BURKE ENGR. SALES COMPANY DOOR HOLDER STOPS 442.32

CLIMATE SOLUTIONS ICE MACHINE REPAIR 143.11

Cornhusker International 15 – SENSOR 166.20

15 – KIT, PARTIC 1,675.00 Vendor Total: 1,841.20

Days Door Company 4 REMOTES/SCISSOR LIFT 270.00

Document Depot & Destruction, Inc. SHREDDING 49.00

Dunham Hardwoods, Inc. SHOP SUPPLIES 110.59

FOLLET SCHOOL SOLUTIONS, INC. LIBRARY SOFTWARE RENEWAL 991.35

HAGAN BODY SHOP BIG WHITE – REPAINT 1,075.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER 99-BRAKE SLACK ADJUSTER 79.88

Lexia Learning Systems READING SOFTWARE 28,650.00

LINDBLOM SERVICES, INC. PORTABLE TOILET – CROSS COUNTRY MEET 480.00

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. SHOP RENTAL 77.89 SHOP RENTAL 75.70 Vendor Total: 153.59

METEOR EDUCATION whiteboard 4 x 6 626.47 whiteboard 3.5 x 4 480.34 Vendor Total: 1,106.81

MFC 5 DOORS – MATERIALS 5,368.03

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 33.51

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 11,364.96

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 245.32

MID AMERICAN ENERGY NATURAL GAS 12.46

MID AMERICAN ENERGY NATURAL GAS 12.46

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 818.91

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 10.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 174.15

Vendor Total: 12,671.77

MID-BELL MUSIC SAXOPHONE BOOK 8.99

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 4,980.68

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECKS 61.50

RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 527.22

SCHOLASTIC INC. MS READING – SCOPE 329.67

School Savers TI-84 calculators 10 pks 3,179.70

School Savers freight 75.00

Vendor Total: 3,254.70

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, LLC DESKS 3,446.16

SYMMETRY ENERGY SOLUTIONS, LLC NATURAL GAS 949.23

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA EXTRA SEAT BELTS 340.32 99 & 03 HARDWARE KITS.46.24

Timeclock Plus ADDITIONAL EMPLOYEE 24.75

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE STAFF CPR 108.00

Fund Total: 69,814.43

Checking Account Total: 69,814.43

MANAGEMENT FUND

SFM WORKERS COMP INSURANCE 2,647.00

SFM WORKERS COMP INSURANCE 2,647.00

Fund Total: 5,294.00

Checking Account Total 5,294.00

SALES TAX FUND

Family Zone Inc. CIPAFILTER RENEWAL 3,877.03

H2I GROUP GYM FLOOR INSTALL 18,500.00

H2I GROUP MAT LIFT AND INSTALL 28,546.00

Vendor Total: 47,046.00

SPECIALIZED CONCRETE FINAL PAYMENT 2,612.50

Fund Total: 53,535.53

Checking Account Total: 53,535.53

ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, JOSHUA JH FB OFFICIAL 90.00

ABERSON, JOSHUA JH FB OFFICIAL 90.00

Vendor Total: 180.00

BADAR, TRACEY FB OFFICIAL 130.00

Besaw, Herb FB OFFICIAL 130.00

Birkey, Drew FB OFFICIAL 130.00

Bishop Heelan High School XC ENTRY FEES 200.00

CHESTERMAN CO. NHS CONCESS 108.00

CHESTERMAN CO. NHS CONCESS SUPPLIES 84.30 Vendor Total 192.30

DAKOTA TIMING, LLC MEET TIMING 450.00

Franson, Abbi REIMBURSE MUSIC.. 85.00

Graffix, Inc.dba Wall of Fame ROYAL & WHITE JERSEYS 19,210.00

Graffix, Inc.dba Wall of Fame ROYAL AND WHITE PANTS 12,620.00

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame FREIGHT 404.39 Vendor Total: 32,234.39

Hanson, Andrew FB OFFICIAL 130.00

HANSON, CRAIG FB OFFICIAL 130.00

HANSON, RON FB OFFICIAL 130.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS Royal Web Football Belt 60.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS Royal Mouth guard/strap 50.00 20

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS Scrimmage Vest 140.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS 3 LB official size weighted 34.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS Football Carry Bag 94.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS shipping 45.30

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS VOLLEYBALLS TF-VB3 ROYAL/WHITE 320.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS VOLLEYBALL TF-VB5 ROYAL/WHITE 195.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS KBA Target Challenger (Korney Board Aids) 450.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS KBA Triple Net Sidewinder (Korney Board) 474.99

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS Shipping 132.00 Vendor Total: 1,995.29

HESSE, PATTI VB OFFICIAL 120.00

JANSEN, SUZANN VB OFFICIAL 120.00

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL JV ENTRY FEE VB 40.00

LeMars Community High School XC ENTRY FEES 160.00

Maple Valley Community School CROSS COUNTRY SUPPLIES 150.00

MMCRU HIGH SCHOOL JV VB ENTRY FEE 60.00

Morningside College Jazz Festival Registration 200.00

Mr. Tune’s prom DJ 600.00

Northwest Iowa Bandmasters Assoc. jazz band entry fee 150.00

Peak Performance Medicine Balls (5) 387.00

Peak Performance Resistance Bands (18) 559.50

Vendor Total: 946.50

RIVER VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL VB ENTRY FEE 100.00

ROCHA, ANGEL REIMBURSE CHEER SUPPLIES PAWS..58.12

Sunnybrook FLOWERS SR. PARENT NIGHT 66.00

Sunnybrook Flowers for Coronation 174.00

West Sioux High School VB ENTRY FEE 100.00

WESTERN CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL FR. VB ENTRY FEE 70.00

WESTERN CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY SUPPLIES 132.00

Wisnieski, Stan volleyball officials assigner 100.00

WOLF CREEK ARCHERY ARCHERY SUPPLIES 455.00

Fund Total: 39,918.60

Checking Account Total: 39,918.60

NUTRITION FUND

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY MILK 363.78

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY MILK 136.80

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY MILK 159.18

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY MILK 57.00

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY MILK 348.22

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY MILK 315.72

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY MILK 359.28

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY MILK 152.44

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY MILK 381.03

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY MILK 152.52

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY MILK 261.54

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY MILK 239.35

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY MILK 356.62

Vendor Total: 3,283.48

GREENBERG FRUIT CO. FOOD 405.30

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. CREDIT FOOD (36.88)

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. CREDIT FOOD (138.74)

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. GENERAL SUPPLIES 190.60

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. FOOD 1,650.22

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. FOOD 227.23

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. WAREWASH 199.02

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. GENERAL SUPPLIES 127.73

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. FOOD 4,567.17

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. FOOD 2,771.09

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. SUPPLIES 96.84

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. WAREWASH 135.66

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. FOOD (161.99)

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. FOOD 3,538.66

Vendor Total: 13,166.61

PAN-O-GOLD BAKING CO. FOOD 47.46

PAN-O-GOLD BAKING CO. FOOD 96.52

PAN-O-GOLD BAKING CO. FOOD 166.28

Vendor Total: 310.26

Fund Total: 17,165.65

Checking Account Total: 17,165.65

P-CARD PAYMENT – SEPT 2022

Batch Description: SEPT 2022 ACTIVITY BMO

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 100.50

Description: TAILGATE SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 623.54

Description: ACTIVITY SUPPLIES

CROWN/MAGNETS 232.54 CONCESS SUPPLIES 285.02 WR SUPPLIES 105.98

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 1,104.00

Description: SUPPLIES

Wrestling Supplies 685.23

HEAD GEAR/CHINSTRAPS 418.77

Vendor ID: American Pop Corn Co.

Amount: 198.00

Description: CONCESSION SUPPLIES

CONCESSION SUPPLIES 99.00

CONCESSION SUPPLIES 99.00

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 83.94

Description: NHS CONCESSIONS

Vendor ID: Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame

Amount: 300.00

Description: ACTIVITY SUPPLIES XC medals and plaques 200.00 VB medals 100.00

Vendor ID: HY-VEE

Amount: 217.21

Description: TAILGATE SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB

Amount: 267.86

Description: CONCESSION SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB

Amount: 813.42

Description: JR CONCESSIONS

Batch 1099 Total: 217.21

Batch Total: 3,708.47

Batch Description: SEPT 2022 BMO GENERAL

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 59.48

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 39.80

Description: FUEL

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 11.92

Description: FUEL

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 1,147.38

Description: SUPPLIES

ELEM SUPPLIES 818.73

CAR SEAT 27.26

PK SUPPLIES 39.59

KLEENEX 261.80

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 1,241.00

Description: MAINTENANCE AND CLEANING SUPPLIES

CLEANING SUPPLIES 1,178.62

BATTERIES/CABLE TIES 62.38

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 1,530.99

Description: SUPPLIES

ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES 524.47

SUPPLIES 1,006.52

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 4,110.03

Description: IPADS, INK, ACCESS, TECH SUPPLIES

IPAD/ACCESS 619.97

TONER, BATTERIES, SUPP. 1,736.72

ACCESS, SUPPLIES, CABLES 785.77

30 HEADPHONES 569.70

PRIVACY SCREEN 48.87

IPAD – SPECIAL ED 349.00

Vendor ID: AUTOZONE

Amount: 17.11

Description: BUS SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: BEST WESTERN

Amount: 144.48

Description: TRAVEL CONF.

Vendor ID: BOMGAARS

Amount: 173.33

Description: FERTILIZER, SEED AND TOP SOIL

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 38.50

Description: GASOLINE

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 45.09

Description: FUEL

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 32.60

Description: FUEL

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 150.00

Description: FUEL FOR MOWERS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 39.28

Description: FUEL

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 30.04

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 180.74

Description: FUEL

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 125.63

Description: GAS/SUPPLIES

BUS MEETING PIZZA 33.15

GAS 62.48

GAS 30.00

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 92.68

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 37.60

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: COMFORT INN

Amount: 133.11

Description: CONFERENCE TRAVEL

Vendor ID: Diamond Vogel

Amount: 133.95

Description: PARKING LOT PAINT

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 14.20

Description: MAINT. SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: Evan Moor

Amount: 9.78

Description: ELEM. SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: FIRST

Amount: 634.00

Description: TAG FEES

Vendor ID: FLEET FARM

Amount: 29.92

Description: FUEL

Vendor ID: FLINN SCIENTIFIC INC.

Amount: 34.00

Description: MS SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: FLINN SCIENTIFIC INC.

Amount: 685.01

Description: SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: FONGS PIZZA

Amount: 20.00

Description: TRAVEL

Vendor ID: HILLYARD INC.

Amount: 3,315.99

Description: VACUUMS, CLEANING SUPPLIES

CORDLESS VACUUMS 1,496.00

CLEANING SUPPLIES 1,819.99

Vendor ID: HOLIDAY INN

Amount: 144.48

Description: TRAVEL EXPENSES

Vendor ID: HOLIDAY INN

Amount: 134.07

Description: TRAVEL CONF

Vendor ID: HY-VEE

Amount: 107.86

Description: STAFF BREAKFAST

Vendor ID: IASBO

Amount: 215.00

Description: FALL CONFERENCE

Vendor ID: IASBO

Amount: 340.00

Description: MEMBERSHIP & CONFERENCE

Vendor ID: IXL

Amount: 599.00

Description: SPECIAL ED INST. SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: J&J Motors

Amount: 1,410.83

Description: VEHICLE MAINTENANCE

21 – SERVICE/FILTERS 79.89

21 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

06 – HEADLIGHTS 82.00

09 – SERVICE/FILTERS 79.89

09 – 18 QTS. OIL 63.00

13 — BATTERY 356.41

FUSES 86.50

19 – BATTERY 398.67

03 – SERVICE/FILTERS 84.47

03 – 26 QTS. OIL 117.00

Vendor ID: Johnstone Supply

Amount: 1,134.36

Description: ICE MACHINE FILTERS

Vendor ID: KUM & GO

Amount: 25.28

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: LEWIS FAMILY DRUG

Amount: 11.97

Description: BATTERIES

Vendor ID: LIT CHARTS

Amount: 59.40

Description: SPED SUPPORT MATERIAL

Vendor ID: MEALS STAFF TRAVEL

Amount: 15.79

Description: TRAVEL CONF

Vendor ID: MEALS STAFF TRAVEL

Amount: 24.67

Description: TRAVEL EXPENSES

Vendor ID: MEALS STAFF TRAVEL

Amount: 18.60

Description: PERSONAL CHARGE REIMBURSED

Vendor ID: MENARDS

Amount: 524.14

Description: CONDUIT, FILTERS, MAINT. SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: MENARDS

Amount: 63.55

Description: BUS SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: NWAEA

Amount: 35.00

Description: MANDT RECERT

Vendor ID: PEPPER & SON, J.W.

Amount: 6.94

Description: OPUS AUDITION PIECE

Vendor ID: PIONEER ATHLETICS

Amount: 1,152.60

Description: FIELD PAINT

Vendor ID: PIZZA RANCH

Amount: 162.37

Description: EOY SUMMER HELP

Vendor ID: PLUMBING & HEATING WHOLESALE INC.

Amount: 59.52

Description: TOILET REPAIR KITS

Vendor ID: QUILL CORPORATION

Amount: 309.61

Description: SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: QUILL CORPORATION

Amount: 651.73

Description: SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: RAINBOW RESOURCE CENTER

Amount: 154.50

Description: HOME SCHOOL SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: RAMSEY EDUCATION

Amount: 1,474.73

Description: INST. SUPPLIES-FINANCIAL LIT CLASS

Vendor ID: SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA

Amount: 634.00

Description: MEMBERSHIP

Vendor ID: SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, LLC

Amount: 1,174.73

Description: SUPPLIES

ELEM SUPPLIES 128.62

CHAIRS 969.96

HS SUPPLIES 76.15

Vendor ID: SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, LLC

Amount: 5,046.85

Description: SUPPLIES

ELEM SUPPLIES 2,477.09

PK SUPPLIES 74.17

MS SUPPLIES 431.69

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 1,427.11

HS SUPPLIES 636.79

Vendor ID: SPARKY’S

Amount: 26.92

Description: FUEL

Vendor ID: SPLASHTOP

Amount: 99.00

Description: REMOTE ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION

Vendor ID: SUNNYBROOK

Amount: 75.00

Description: FUNERAL ARRANGE

Vendor ID: TARGET

Amount: 31.00

Description: PRESCHOOL SHELF

Vendor ID: U.S. POST OFFICE

Amount: 240.00

Description: POSTAGE

Vendor ID: USI Education and Government Sales

Amount: 395.83

Description: LAMINATING SUPPLIES

LAMINATING SUPPLIES 122.11

LAMINATING SUPPLIES 273.72

Vendor ID: WALMART

Amount: 95.53

Description: ELEM INST. SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: WALMART

Amount: 238.92

Description: EXT DAY PROGRAM SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN

Amount: 260.34

Description: PHONE

Batch 1099 Total: 930.14

Batch Total: 31,411.76

Batch Description: SEPT 2022 LUNCH BMO

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 19.95

Description: CALCULATOR

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 113.90

Description: GLOVES KITCHEN

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 155.87

Description: SUPPLIES

BARCODE SCANNERS 39.89

DOCK STATION/TRACKBALL 115.98

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 24.95

Description: FOOD

Vendor ID: EXTREME CLEANING

Amount: 642.00

Description: HOOD CLEANING

Vendor ID: HOMETOWN PANTRY

Amount: 38.04

Description: MILK

Vendor ID: HOMETOWN PANTRY

Amount: 14.95

Description: MILK

Vendor ID: WALMART

Amount: 69.64

Description: FOOD/SUPPLIES

SUPPLIES 39.40

FOOD 30.24

Batch 1099 Total: 0.00

Batch Total: 1,079.30

Batch Description: SEPT 2022 SALES TAX BMO

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 1,879.00

Description: HP LARGE FORMAT PRINTER

Batch 1099 Total: 0.00

Batch Total: 1,879.00

Report 1099 Total: 1,147.35

Report Total: 38,078.53

SEPTEMBER 2022 PREPAID CHECKS

Checking Account ID: 1

Check Type: Check

SYMMETRY ENERGY SOLUTIONS, LLC 307.04

IOWA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES 50.00

VERIZON WIRELESS 343.04

North Stars Band 175.00

E-RATE COMPLETE, LLC.. 2,000.00

The Dutchman Field Championship 200.00

Iowa High School Music Association 160.00

ONE SOURCE 326.50

CULLIGAN OF PIERSON 199.50

Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association 260.00

COMMERCIAL LIGHTING.. 1,203.57

KNEIFL ELECTRIC INC. 851.41

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 6,076.06

Checking Account ID: 1

Check Type: Direct Deposit

Barry Thomas 100.00

Linda Fetterman 100.00

Amy Fixsel 100.00

Sean Glackin 50.00

Mackenzie Hamman 100.00

Curtis Lilly 100.00

Kimberly Lilly 100.00

Nicole Metcalf 100.00

Randal Petersen 100.00

Lance Smith 100.00

Shawn Starr 100.00

Patrick Tomoson 100.00

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 1,150.00

Checking Account Total: 1

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 7,226.06

Checking Account ID: 2

Check Type: Check

ACCESS SYSTEMS 1,778.37

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 1,778.37

Checking Account ID: 3

Check Type: Check

STUDENT ASSURANCE SERVICES, INC. 500.00

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 500.00

Checking Account ID: 5

Check Type: Check

FLR Sanders 1,000.00

MOZAK’S FURNITURE & FLOORING 29,780.95

Certified Testing Services 2,332.00

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 33,112.95

Checking Account ID: 6

Check Type: Direct Deposit

DAVID CARNEY 95.00

Nick Hytrek 95.00

CHRISTOPHER KREBER 95.00

AMY BAILEY 90.00

ANNE COWLEY 180.00

DON CRAIG 180.00

Brad Greene 180.00

BRANDON KAMERMAN 130.00

STEVE PICK 180.00

Lewis Russell 130.00

MATTHEW SCHILLING 130.00

Brandon Slaughter 130.00

Danika Smith 180.00

RENEE TOWNE 180.00

BERWYN ABERSON 90.00

AMY BAILEY 90.00

ANNE COWLEY 120.00

Brad Greene 120.00

LLOYD JENNESS 90.00

DALE PASH 75.00

BERWYN ABERSON 90.00

LLOYD JENNESS 90.00

Jenni Malsam 120.00

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 2,860.00

Grand Total:

Void Total: 0.00

Total without Voids: 45,477.38

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 27, 2022