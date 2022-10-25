Woodbury County Notice of Election & List of Precincts

NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION IN WOODBURY COUNTY

NOVEMBER 8, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given to the qualified voters of the County of Woodbury, State of Iowa, that the General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a regular ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered — such as voters registering to vote on

Election Day — and voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence. A voter who is unable to provide an approved form of identiﬁcation [or prove residence if required), 1] may have the voter’s identity/ residence attested to by another voter registered in the precinct, 2) prove identity and residence using Election Day Registration documents, or 3) cast a provisional ballot and provide proof of identity/residence at

the County Auditor’s office by noon on Monday, November 14. Election Day attesters must provide an approved form of identification. For additional information about providing proof ofidentity and/or residence visit https://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or phone (712)-279-6465.

Voters with a disability who need an accommodation to participate in this election should contact the Woodbury County Election Office at telephone number (712) 279-6465 for assistance. The polls of said election will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and are as follows:

PRECINCT POLLING PLACE ADDRESS

*1 Riverside Elementary School 2220 Nash St

*2 West Middle School 3301 W 19th St

*3 Loess Hills Elementary School 1717 Casselman St

*4 Hunt Elementary School 2002 Nebraska St

*5 Liberty Elementary School 1623 Rebecca St

*6 Hunt Elementary School 2002 Nebraska St

*7 Loess Hills Elementary School 1717 Casselman St

*8 Liberty Elementary School 1623 Rebecca St

*9 Hunt Elementary School 2002 Nebraska St

*10 Loess Hills Elementary School 1717 Casselman St

*11 Liberty Elementary School 1623 Rebecca St

*12 Perry Creek Elementary School 3501 Country Club Blvd

*13 North Middle School 2101 Outer Dr N

*14 Leeds Elementary School 3919 Jefferson St

*15 Leeds Elementary School 3919 Jefferson St

*16 Unity Elementary School 1901 Unity Ave

*18 Bryant Elementary School 3040 Jones St

*19 Bryant Elementary School 3040 Jones St

*20 Irving Elementary School 901 Floyd Blvd

*21 Irving Elementary School 901 Floyd Blvd

*22 Spalding Elementary School 4101 Stone Ave

*23 Morningside Branch Library 4005 Morningside Ave

*24 Morningside Branch Library 4005 Morningside Ave

*25 East Middle School 5401 Lorraine Ave

*26 Morningside Elementary School 3601 Bushnell Ave

*27 Morningside Elementary School 3601 Bushnell Ave

*28/Woodbury East High School 3200 S Cypress St

*29/Woodbury East High School 3200 S Cypress St

RURAL PRECINCTS

PCT TOWNSHIP POLLING PLACE ADDRESS

*17/Lawton/Ban/Con Lawton Friendship Center 300 Cedar St, Lawton

*30/Sgt Bluff West Sgt Bluff Community Center 903 Topaz Dr, Sgt Bluff

*31/Sgt Bluff East Sgt Bluff Community Center 903 Topaz Dr, Sgt Bluff

*32/Woodbury Twp Sgt Bluff Community Center 903 Topaz Dr, Sgt Bluff

*33/Salix/Lib erty Salix City Hall 319 Tipton St, Salix

*34/Moville/Arl—Mov—Wol Moville Community Center 815 Main St, Moville

*35/Pierson/Rutland Pierson City Hall 201 Main St, Pierson

*36/C’ville/Ked-Uni Correctionville Community Building 312 Driftwood, Correctionville

*37/Bronson/Flo—Grg Bronson City Hall/Community Bldg 100 East 1“ St, Bronson

*38/Cushing/Rock Cushing Fire Station 201 Main St, Cushing

*39/Hornick/Wes-Willow Hornick Fire Station 400 Main St, Hornick

*40/Anthon/Grant/Miller Anthon Community Center 110 N 5th Ave, Anthon

*41/Danbury/Lis-Mor Danbury Emergency Services Building 201 Main St, Danbury

*42/Sloan/Lakeport/Sloan Sloan Community Hall 423 Evans St, Sloan

*43/Smithland/ Little Sioux Smithland Fire Station 107 S Hickory St, Smithland

*44/Oto/Oto City Hall 27 Washington St, Oto

* Indicates these polling places are accessible.

The public test of the voting equipment will commence on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 9 a.m. and continue until

completed, per Iowa Code Section 52.38.

Patrick F. Gill

Woodbury Co. Auditor & Recorder

& Commissioner of Elections