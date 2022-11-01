Correctionville City Council Minutes — October 25, 2022

Correctionville City Council

Special City Council Meeting –

October 25, 2022

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on October 25, 2022, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 5:30 PM by Mayor Pro Temp Bob Beazley.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Ciara Alioth, Kourtnee Fox, Dan Volkert, Bob Beazley and Adam Petty. Absent: Kathy Hoffmann.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

NEW BUSINESS: City Council, Amanda Goodenow, Dave Dixon, Seth Dixon, and George Benson were in attendance to discuss the Nelle Bell Development. A follow up meeting has been set for November 1st.

OTHER BUSINESS:

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 6:30 p.m.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

AMANDA CURTIN, Deputy City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 3, 2022