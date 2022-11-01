Correctionville City Council Minutes — October 25, 2022
Correctionville City Council
Special City Council Meeting –
October 25, 2022
CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on October 25, 2022, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 5:30 PM by Mayor Pro Temp Bob Beazley.
ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Ciara Alioth, Kourtnee Fox, Dan Volkert, Bob Beazley and Adam Petty. Absent: Kathy Hoffmann.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.
NEW BUSINESS: City Council, Amanda Goodenow, Dave Dixon, Seth Dixon, and George Benson were in attendance to discuss the Nelle Bell Development. A follow up meeting has been set for November 1st.
OTHER BUSINESS:
With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 6:30 p.m.
KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor
AMANDA CURTIN, Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, November 3, 2022