Frances “Fran” Benson

Frances Rae (Luft) Benson, 76 of Kingsley, Iowa passed away October 27, 2022, at a local hospital surrounded by her family.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City; 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, with Military Honors provided by the United States Navy. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Fran was born January 27, 1946, in Sioux City, Iowa to Robert E. and Eileen (Barnes) Luft. She graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1964. On August 14th, 1964, Fran enlisted in the United States Navy where she was stationed in Corpus Christi, TX, and was honorably discharged on August 11, 1967, in Alameda, CA.

Fran began her career at St. Joseph’s Hospital as a Nurse Continuing on to Region 4 and retiring from Argosy. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, reading, genealogy, and listening to music but her favorite was the 12 a.m. phone calls to her kids or grandkids that started out with “what was ya doing.”

Some of her fondest memories were growing up with her sister Connie and her brother Rick, traveling to Disneyland with her children and grandchildren, and going on cruises with her Navy friends, Ginger, Melba and Mikki, where she proudly remained in close contact sharing life events on a day-to-day basis.

Fran’s final wish to share with her family is “I love you to the moon and back.”

Fran is survived by her children: Rochelle (Robert) Dean, Robert (Daonne) Baker, Rhonda (Sheyenne) Bock, Toddra (Miguel) Gonzalez and Jayden Benson; 23 grandchildren: Sarah, William, Elijah, Jeremiah, Zackery, Shaylee, Brook, Krystalynn, Jaymie, Sr., Krystynn, Rodney, Taylor, Austin, Jared, Hunter, Meghan, Joey, Katelyn, Titus, Heaven, Angel, Abby; and 23 great-grandchildren: Christopher, Chloe, Amanah, Sophia, Baby Mat, Lil Elijah, Kynlee, Kamiah, Cordell, Sofia, Keavlynn, Julian, Daivrel, Knaria, Edwind, Jr., Nyazira, Jaymie, Jr., Paris, Bowan, Blake, Baby Jay, Isaiah, Savannah.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Connie, brother, Rick, grandchildren, Mathew Dean, Josiah Gonzalez, Noah Gonzalez and a great grandchild Kamari Baker.

The family would like to thank Kingsley Specialty Care, Unity Point Hospital and Siouxland Dialysis.