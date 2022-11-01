Kingsley City Council — Ordinance 267 (Water Rates)

Kingsley City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 267

An Ordinance amending Chapter 92 Section 92.02 and Section 92.03.

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 92 Section 92.02 shall read as follows:

92.02 RATES OF SERVICE. Water service shall be furnished at the following monthly rates within the City:

(Code of Iowa, Sec. 384.84)

Gallons Use Per Month….Rate

First 1,000 Gallons….$13.00

1,001-10,000 Gallons….$2.50 per 1,000 gallons

10,001 Gallons and Over….$3.50 per 1,000 gallons

In addition, there shall be a monthly water meter fee of $2.00

Any unmetered water usage by a consumer while their meter is not operating shall be charged at a rate set by the City Council.

Section 2. Amending Chapter. Chapter 92 Section 92.03 shall read as follows:

92.03 RATES OUTSIDE THE CITY. Water service shall be provided to any customer located outside the corporate limits of the City which the City has agreed to serve at rates three times the regular rates provided in Section 92.02.

Section 3. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 4. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect on January 1, 2023 and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: August 15, 2022

Second Reading: September 6, 2022

Third Reading: October 3, 2022

Passed by the Council on the 3rd day of October, 2022 and approved this 3rd day of October, 2022.

City of Kingsley

By: /s/ Rick Bohle

Rick Bohle, Mayor

Attest: /s/ Vicki Sitzmann

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk

City of Kingsley

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 3, 2022