Kingsley City Council — Ordinance 267 (Water Rates)
Kingsley City Council
ORDINANCE NO. 267
An Ordinance amending Chapter 92 Section 92.02 and Section 92.03.
Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa, as follows:
Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 92 Section 92.02 shall read as follows:
92.02 RATES OF SERVICE. Water service shall be furnished at the following monthly rates within the City:
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 384.84)
Gallons Use Per Month….Rate
First 1,000 Gallons….$13.00
1,001-10,000 Gallons….$2.50 per 1,000 gallons
10,001 Gallons and Over….$3.50 per 1,000 gallons
In addition, there shall be a monthly water meter fee of $2.00
Any unmetered water usage by a consumer while their meter is not operating shall be charged at a rate set by the City Council.
Section 2. Amending Chapter. Chapter 92 Section 92.03 shall read as follows:
92.03 RATES OUTSIDE THE CITY. Water service shall be provided to any customer located outside the corporate limits of the City which the City has agreed to serve at rates three times the regular rates provided in Section 92.02.
Section 3. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.
Section 4. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect on January 1, 2023 and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
First Reading: August 15, 2022
Second Reading: September 6, 2022
Third Reading: October 3, 2022
Passed by the Council on the 3rd day of October, 2022 and approved this 3rd day of October, 2022.
City of Kingsley
By: /s/ Rick Bohle
Rick Bohle, Mayor
Attest: /s/ Vicki Sitzmann
Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk
City of Kingsley
Published in The Record
Thursday, November 3, 2022